Another Mars Mission on the Horizon, Rocket Lab Will Design the Spacecraft

5 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Shaker Hood Now Available as $1,195 Aftermarket Upgrade

3 1970 Ford F-250 Doesn't Act Like an Average Highboy Thanks to Cobra Jet Surprise

More on this:

2022 Ford Maverick Lightning Rendering Isn’t Just Wishful Thinking

Following the F-150 Lightning , the Blue Oval debuted the worst-kept secret of the automotive industry for 2021 after the flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the Corvette Z06. Maverick is the name of the most affordable truck on sale today, and it's a prime candidate for a zero-emissions option. 57 photos



Produced in the same assembly plant as the Bronco Sport, the



And finally, product communications director Mike Levine indirectly confirmed the Maverick Lightning on Twitter a few days ago. When asked about the upcoming EV platform teased by chief product platform and operations officer Hau Thai-Tang, Levine replied with a photo of a unibody pickup sitting on the GE2 vehicle architecture. Then he told Michael Martinez of Automotive News that another all-electric truck is on the horizon, because why not?



It’s hard for the Ford Motor Company to ignore how the wind blows, and just about everyone in Dearborn knows that pickups will continue to sell better than SUVs despite the allure of burbling V8s and the fuel efficiency of twin-turbo V6s. Also worthy of note, FoMoCo intends to phase out internal combustion-engined passenger cars from its European portfolio by 2030.



Just the possibility of another all-electric pickup down the road. — Mike “Bronco is Shipping!!!” Levine (@mrlevine) June 8, 2021 Rendered by pixel artist Drivable Designs with a closed-off grille and L-shaped running lights, the all-electric Maverick could utilize the underpinnings of the Mustang Mach-E. The compact crossover features the Global Electrified 1 vehicle architecture, which traces its roots back to the C2 platform that Ford utilizes in the hybrid-engined compact pickup as well as the Escape.Produced in the same assembly plant as the Bronco Sport, the Maverick could very well switch to the Global Electrified 2 vehicle architecture in a few short years. The Dearborn-based automaker previewed the GE2 less than a month ago, and the Blue Oval has also teased a few upcoming models that will utilize it. One of them is a unibody pickup, and the only unibody pickup that Ford sells nowadays is… well, the brand-new 2022 Maverick.And finally, product communications director Mike Levine indirectly confirmed the Maverick Lightning on Twitter a few days ago. When asked about the upcomingplatform teased by chief product platform and operations officer Hau Thai-Tang, Levine replied with a photo of a unibody pickup sitting on the GE2 vehicle architecture. Then he told Michael Martinez of Automotive News that another all-electric truck is on the horizon, because why not?It’s hard for the Ford Motor Company to ignore how the wind blows, and just about everyone in Dearborn knows that pickups will continue to sell better than SUVs despite the allure of burbling V8s and the fuel efficiency of twin-turbo V6s. Also worthy of note, FoMoCo intends to phase out internal combustion-engined passenger cars from its European portfolio by 2030.