5 Twin-Turbo Mustang Known as “Great White” Loves Doing Wheelies, Runs Low 7s Easy

3 Ford F-250 John Deere Edition Rendering Is What Texans Dream About

2 Non-Sasquatch 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands Decides to Find Out If 37-Inchers Fit

More on this:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Shaker Hood Now Available as $1,195 Aftermarket Upgrade

After a 17-year absence from the pony car’s lineup, the Mach 1 is back for the 2021 model year without a defining feature of the original Mach 1. The shaker hood hasn’t been revived because of the air intake’s location, but an aftermarket outfit is much obliged to fix this shortcoming. 6 photos



CDC explains that funneling the air captured by the scoop into the airbox equals more fresh air, which is then channeled into the combustion chambers for more power. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t mention what kind of power and torque increases can we expect from this upgrade.



It’s also important to highlight that a



The Mach 1 also benefits from Shelby GT500 goodies such as the rear tire spats, lower diffuser, rear-axle cooling system, and rear toe link. Developed for sustained on-track shenanigans, the free-breathing coupe also features the brake booster of the Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2.



Priced from $53,400 excluding destination charge, the Mach 1 is almost twice the price of a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot turbo. The better-equipped Premium trim level adds $1,900 to the tally, a 10-speed automatic can replace the standard six-speed manual for $1,595, and the $3,750 Handling Package is requisite for anyone who plans on taking the car on track days. Enter Classic Design Concepts and their Mach 1 shaker system, which is available to pre-order at $1,195 including shipping. Constructed entirely out of aluminum, the scoop is mounted to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to enable the shaker effect when you rev the free-breathing engine. Engineered to retain the OE strut tower brace, this upgrade includes all necessary hardware and a template that should help anyone complete the installation in DIY fashion.CDC explains that funneling the air captured by the scoop into the airbox equals more fresh air, which is then channeled into the combustion chambers for more power. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t mention what kind of power and torque increases can we expect from this upgrade.It’s also important to highlight that a Mach 1 shaker system isn’t compatible with the Mustang GT because of the unique intake layout of the Mach 1. Speaking of which, the most track-focused pony with the Coyote V8 features performance-oriented parts from the Shelby GT350, parts that include the air intake manifold, oil filter adapter, and the engine oil cooler.The Mach 1 also benefits from Shelby GT500 goodies such as the rear tire spats, lower diffuser, rear-axle cooling system, and rear toe link. Developed for sustained on-track shenanigans, the free-breathing coupe also features the brake booster of the Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2.Priced from $53,400 excluding destination charge, the Mach 1 is almost twice the price of a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot turbo. The better-equipped Premium trim level adds $1,900 to the tally, a 10-speed automatic can replace the standard six-speed manual for $1,595, and the $3,750 Handling Package is requisite for anyone who plans on taking the car on track days.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.