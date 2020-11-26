We Bet You Didn't Know Anything About the Addicting Subculture Called “Halfbike”

Ford Mustang Brand Manger Explains Why Mach 1 Doesn't Have a Shaker Hood

The Blue Oval rolled out the Mach 1 in 1969, and even back then, the shaker hood was “a very small take-rate option” according to Jim Owens. The brand manager for the Mustang is much obliged to explain why the 2021 model doesn’t have a retro hood scoop even as an option, and it all boils down to the location of the air intake. 34 photos



Unveiled in June 2020, the limited-edition pony car features 22 percent more downforce than a GT Fastback with the Performance Pack Level 1. The downforce improvement jumps to approximately 150 percent if you also opt for the Handling Package. The corner-carving option is exclusively matched to the Tremec 3160 six-speed manual transmission, and it includes rear tire spats from the Shelby GT500.



Unique calibration for the magnetorheological dampers, a sharper steering system, stiffer sway bars and front springs, the brake booster from the Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2, the rear toe-link from the Shelby GT500, and a stiffer steering I-shaft also need to be mentioned. To enhance endurance on track days, Ford has also added two side heat exchangers to cool the engine and tranny oil.



As for the free-breathing DOHC V8 hiding under the hood, well, the output figures perfectly match those of the limited-edition Bullitt. 480 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 420 pound-feet of torque at 4,600 rpm are enough for 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds. According to Ford, the quarter-mile run is over in 12.2 seconds.



"This is one of those special Mustangs that truly brings a smile to the faces of our owners, enthusiasts, and fans – including me – so there's never been a better time to bring back the Mach 1 and have it go global too," said head honcho Jim Farley.