Ford Mustang Brand Manger Explains Why Mach 1 Doesn't Have a Shaker Hood

DOHC

Speaking to Ford Authority , Owens declared that “the Bullitt engine with the GT350 throttle body has the air vent in the upper right, so that would have been completely non-functional.” Instead of unnecessary garnish, the Blue Oval opted to focus R&D on the Mach 1’s handling to create “the best 5.0-liter lateral car we’ve ever done.”Unveiled in June 2020, the limited-edition pony car features 22 percent more downforce than a GT Fastback with the Performance Pack Level 1. The downforce improvement jumps to approximately 150 percent if you also opt for the Handling Package. The corner-carving option is exclusively matched to the Tremec 3160 six-speed manual transmission, and it includes rear tire spats from the Shelby GT500.Unique calibration for the magnetorheological dampers, a sharper steering system, stiffer sway bars and front springs, the brake booster from the Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2, the rear toe-link from the Shelby GT500, and a stiffer steering I-shaft also need to be mentioned. To enhance endurance on track days, Ford has also added two side heat exchangers to cool the engine and tranny oil.As for the free-breathingV8 hiding under the hood, well, the output figures perfectly match those of the limited-edition Bullitt. 480 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 420 pound-feet of torque at 4,600 rpm are enough for 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds. According to Ford, the quarter-mile run is over in 12.2 seconds.“This is one of those special Mustangs that truly brings a smile to the faces of our owners, enthusiasts, and fans – including me – so there’s never been a better time to bring back the Mach 1 and have it go global too,” said head honcho Jim Farley.