2022 Ford Maverick Rendering Enters the Tuning Arena… Sort Of

Subsequent to its unveiling at the beginning of the week, the 2022 Ford Maverick has paid a visit to the rendering world, getting a rather radical makeover. And we have little doubt that someone, somewhere, will eventually make their small pickup developed by the Dearborn automaker look similar to this, for car show purposes.
With a slammed design that makes even a tiny leaf seem like a huge obstacle, and a bright red paint finish, this digital illustration was signed by Abimelec Design on Facebook.
It also brings a chrome grille with horizontal slats to the front end of the Maverick and custom wheels with a five-spoke pattern hiding under the arches, and portrays it with shaved door handles, fender trim and antenna.
While the Maverick has captured the attention of Photoshop manipulators, in the real world, Ford is preparing its official launch this fall. The model will be offered in the XL, XLT and Lariat grades, which will be joined by a First Edition model and the FX-4 Off-Road Package that is limited to all-wheel drive trims.
The 2022 Maverick sits under the Ranger, being shorter and lower. Power will be supplied by an electrified 2.5-liter engine in the entry-level spec, rated at a combined 191 HP, driving the front wheels through a CVT. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost, with 250 HP and an eight-speed auto ‘box, will be available too, with standard front- or optional all-wheel drive.
Pricing has yet to be officially announced, but it has already leaked, suggesting that it will launch from a recommended $19,995 for the base trim level with FWD, $22,280 for the XLT Crew Cab FWD, and $25,490 for the Lariat Crew Cab FWD, excluding the $1,495 destination charge.
Different options will also be available for Ford’s smallest pickup, such as the moonroof, spray-in bedliner, bed divider, toolboxes, tonneau covers and so on.
It also brings a chrome grille with horizontal slats to the front end of the Maverick and custom wheels with a five-spoke pattern hiding under the arches, and portrays it with shaved door handles, fender trim and antenna.
While the Maverick has captured the attention of Photoshop manipulators, in the real world, Ford is preparing its official launch this fall. The model will be offered in the XL, XLT and Lariat grades, which will be joined by a First Edition model and the FX-4 Off-Road Package that is limited to all-wheel drive trims.
The 2022 Maverick sits under the Ranger, being shorter and lower. Power will be supplied by an electrified 2.5-liter engine in the entry-level spec, rated at a combined 191 HP, driving the front wheels through a CVT. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost, with 250 HP and an eight-speed auto ‘box, will be available too, with standard front- or optional all-wheel drive.
Pricing has yet to be officially announced, but it has already leaked, suggesting that it will launch from a recommended $19,995 for the base trim level with FWD, $22,280 for the XLT Crew Cab FWD, and $25,490 for the Lariat Crew Cab FWD, excluding the $1,495 destination charge.
Different options will also be available for Ford’s smallest pickup, such as the moonroof, spray-in bedliner, bed divider, toolboxes, tonneau covers and so on.