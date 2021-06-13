2 How Small Is the 2022 Ford Maverick? Here's a Comparo With the F-150 and Ranger

2022 Ford Maverick Rendering Enters the Tuning Arena… Sort Of

With a slammed design that makes even a tiny leaf seem like a huge obstacle, and a bright red paint finish, this digital illustration was signed by Abimelec Design on Facebook.It also brings a chrome grille with horizontal slats to the front end of the Maverick and custom wheels with a five-spoke pattern hiding under the arches, and portrays it with shaved door handles, fender trim and antenna.While the Maverick has captured the attention of Photoshop manipulators , in the real world, Ford is preparing its official launch this fall. The model will be offered in the XL, XLT and Lariat grades, which will be joined by a First Edition model and the FX-4 Off-Road Package that is limited to all-wheel drive trims.The 2022 Maverick sits under the Ranger, being shorter and lower. Power will be supplied by an electrified 2.5-liter engine in the entry-level spec, rated at a combined 191, driving the front wheels through a. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost, with 250 HP and an eight-speed auto ‘box, will be available too, with standard front- or optional all-wheel drive.Pricing has yet to be officially announced, but it has already leaked, suggesting that it will launch from a recommended $19,995 for the base trim level with, $22,280 for the XLT Crew Cab FWD, and $25,490 for the Lariat Crew Cab FWD, excluding the $1,495 destination charge.Different options will also be available for Ford’s smallest pickup, such as the moonroof, spray-in bedliner, bed divider, toolboxes, tonneau covers and so on.