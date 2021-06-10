Ford F-250 John Deere Edition Rendering Is What Texans Dream About

The modern Ford truck is all things to all people. It's luxury transportation, a workhorse, and even a battery pack with the introduction of the hybrid models. But you can't plow a field with it, which is what this Ford F-250 John Deere Edition wants to do.
Everybody knows that trucks are the go-to vehicles in Texas. Many debuts happen there, and special editions are often targeted at longhorn state. However, there's no such thing as a John Deere truck, at least not to our knowledge.
Rendering expert Oscar Vargas (wb.artist20) believes this version of the F-250 makes "too much sense." And it kind of does, though not only to Texans like him. Trucks go hand-in-hand with farms, where John Deere is just as much of a household name as the F-150 or Silverado.
Of course, the main role of this rendering is to amuse and amaze people. You can't commute on the highway in agricultural equipment nor can you accurately do the work of a tractor in an F-250. But it's fun to imagine combining both as a child would want a Camaro that's also a robot. This is supposed to be fun!
The John Deere makeover obviously includes new colors for the F-250, as well as chunkier tires and an exhaust muffler right behind the cab. There's no shortage of Deere-theme custom pickup trucks out there, suggesting farmers used to be really proud of the American tractors, but things are looking a little different right now.
In the past tractors were really simple, and anybody could keep them running using basic tools. But their modern counterparts are different. Electronic gremlins can pop up with these machines that now use satellite data and advanced software to guide themselves.
Often, crops have tight windows for planting and growth, so there's no time to have these multi-ton pieces of equipment taken to the dealership, which would also cost several thousands of dollars. So farmers in Nebraska are fighting for the right to use proprietary diagnostics software that John Deere doesn't want them to have.
Who's right here, the corporation that invented billions or the farmer who needs to fix a tractor? It's believed this could also have far-reaching implications, affecting the way Apple and other tech companies deal with repair issues.
