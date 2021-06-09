Lifted Ford F-250 Rides on Unique 26-In Forgiatos Worthy of Super Bowl Champion

Some people just like white cars. After all, the color has been one of the most popular for years among buyers. And, to make sure it will stand out in any crowd, some also throw in a crimson touch... Or a bunch of them, along with an 8-inch lift kit, custom parts, and custom-made 26-inch Forgiato wheels sporting the owner’s name on the side, just for good measure.
And just like that, you get a perfectly sizeable upgrade for your run-of-the-mill Ford F-250 Super Duty. Wait, let’s backtrack for a second because this is anything but an ordinary Blue Oval. As far as we could find out while snooping around, it was created by automotive customization shop Extreme Offroad & Performance for a special client.
It’s none other than Devin White, the 23-year-old NFL linebacker for American football team Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yes, it’s the same one that beat Kansas City Chiefs with a 31–9 result during the Super Bowl LV (February 7th, 2021).
We can easily imagine the fresh champion decided to celebrate in style, and this lifted F-250 is now representative of his extra-curricular passions. As far as we can tell, those include horseback riding and just about anything that can get a lift and a set of big wheels (explanatory video also embedded below).
For this creation, there’s so much more, though, as the F-250 not only includes a Kelderman 6 (8-inch/203-mm) suspension lift kit and the 26-inch Forgiatos, but also things such as Road Armor bumpers, Heise LED lights, or a Focal sound system, among many others.
Although this Blue Oval certainly won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and we can at least appreciate the special touches that make it a truly personal creation for the linebacker. Those clearly include the subtle “45” badges (a reference to his shirt number), the horse logos, or the custom Forgiato bombshell: Devin White's name grafted onto the side of the wheels...
It’s none other than Devin White, the 23-year-old NFL linebacker for American football team Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yes, it’s the same one that beat Kansas City Chiefs with a 31–9 result during the Super Bowl LV (February 7th, 2021).
We can easily imagine the fresh champion decided to celebrate in style, and this lifted F-250 is now representative of his extra-curricular passions. As far as we can tell, those include horseback riding and just about anything that can get a lift and a set of big wheels (explanatory video also embedded below).
For this creation, there’s so much more, though, as the F-250 not only includes a Kelderman 6 (8-inch/203-mm) suspension lift kit and the 26-inch Forgiatos, but also things such as Road Armor bumpers, Heise LED lights, or a Focal sound system, among many others.
Although this Blue Oval certainly won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and we can at least appreciate the special touches that make it a truly personal creation for the linebacker. Those clearly include the subtle “45” badges (a reference to his shirt number), the horse logos, or the custom Forgiato bombshell: Devin White's name grafted onto the side of the wheels...