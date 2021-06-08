One-of-One Khaki Green 2021 Charger Hellcat Hides a Very Bright Surprise Inside

Dodge’s seventh-generation Charger has been around for so long that it’s rather hard to stand out in a crowd, even though the U.S. automaker has made sure to create as many versions as possible to satisfy all tastes. So, it’s up to the aftermarket sector to deliver the custom touches needed to make sure the owner has the chance to make every unit his own.
San Diego, California-based Champion Motoring is that kind of special dealership that not only allows people to buy and sell vehicles but can also deliver cool bespoke touches even before the new owner takes delivery.
We’ve seen that it has become quite popular among stars and athletes, judging by the wide variety of creations. Those range from a tasty ivory C8 Corvette riding on 22-inch wheels fit for NBA’s Jordan Clarkson to a hulking SUV of a Cadillac Escalade ESV looking all crimson and a tad sporty for NFL’s Davon Godchaux.
Now it’s time to switch our attention from General Motors rides over to the Stellantis North America stable, where a brand-new 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat has been prepared as a unique ride for Jason Verrett, the San Francisco 49ers’ NFL cornerback.
This football star probably doesn’t want to attract as much attention as other VIPs, judging by the interesting yet subtle exterior mix of colors. As such, the 707-hp 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 monster has a Khaki Green paint job and just a few colorful touches. Just to make sure everyone knows this sedan means business, there’s a bit of black here and there—mostly on the darkened taillights and on the rims.
But the joyful attitude of someone who plays a team sport for a living is also hinted through the orange dashes present on the SRT, Dodge, and Charger badges, the alloy wheels, or the Brembo brake calipers. It’s also a clue towards the surprise waiting inside, where the entire seat upholstery and parts of the door cards have been covered in bright orange leather.
It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but we can’t help but point out that, as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, even more so when dealing with one-of-one creations. And, as far as we’re concerned, it perfectly nails a surprise visual attack.
