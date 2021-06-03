David Beckham Buys Into Lunaz and Its EV Conversion Plans for Garbage Trucks

It’s been some time since David Beckham amazed the world with his range of football tricks, but that doesn’t mean the British star has retired into a quiet and money-spending life. Instead, he’s carefully investing into the future, and from now on, he’s not just the owner of a club (Inter Miami CF) or a UNICEF ambassador (among others), but also an electric car investor.
That’s according to Lunaz, a British EV conversion specialist that’s better known for its high-end zero-emission creations touching brands such as Rolls-Royce or Range Rover. Apparently, David Beckham has recently joined other high-valued stakeholders such as the Barclay, Reuben, and Dellal families in taking a piece of the rapidly growing electrification company.
Thanks to the new group of strategic investors, Lunaz has also presented an ambitious new growth plan that will see it add even more vehicles to its list of conversions using the company’s proprietary and highly modular electric powertrain. We don’t know exactly how much the Reuben and Barclay families or Alexander Dellal invested in Lunaz, but David Beckham has acquired 10% of the company.
Considering the past record, which brims with “the world’s first fully-electric Range Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Jaguar sports cars,” it’s no wonder Beckham made such a move. After all, the Silverstone, UK-based company has been offering the world only the very best, such as a 1961 Bentley Continental Flying Spur or limited-production series Rolls-Royce Phantom V and Silver Cloud EVs.
But that’s not all; if you look carefully at the official pictures from the gallery above, next to the beautiful classic and the former professional footballer there's a recycling garbage truck! That is because an integral part of Lunaz’s new growth plan is the desire to expand the business into the lucrative sector of electrifying industrial vehicles.
And everything will be included in the upcycling process of the industrial HGV vehicles, including the (sometimes smelly) refuse trucks, of which no less than 80 million units currently reside in major regions such as the UK, Europe, or the United States alone.
