Rolls-Royce EV Confirmed, New Model Will Be Called “Silent Shadow”

About that 2025 estimate, Since then, Rolls-Royce took the veils off another all-electric vehicle in the guise of the 103EX that previews the marque’s future in a rather pompous way. The Brits didn’t intend to roll out anuntil the Dieselgate scandal changed everyone’s mind about the automotive industry, and because of the Volkswagen Group, emission standards are more draconic than ever before.Filed with the German Patent and Trademark Office last year, Silent Shadow has been confirmed as the name of the automaker’s first-ever EV. The confirmation is attributed to a gentleman by the name of Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the gentleman in charge of Rolls-Royce since March 2010.Speaking to Bloomberg, the CEO didn’t mention when the EV is going official. If you ask me, I would say 2025 at the latest because that is the year when the European Union will adopt the Euro 7 emission standard that will eliminate pretty much all internal combustion-only new vehicles.“Electrification fits perfectly with Rolls-Royce: it's torquey, it's super-silent," Torsten told Bloomberg . "We are not known for loud engines and exhaust noises whatsoever, and that is a big benefit.” The man does have a point, but we all know that regulation is catching up to the V12-only brand with a pretty dire CO2 record. For example, the Phantom produces 356 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer while a Ford Fiesta with the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine emits 117 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer.About that 2025 estimate, Lamborghini will roll out its first-ever EV around then while Bentley will build only electric vehicles from 2030. Even the Prancing Horse of Maranello is looking into electrification, and Ferrari’s EV has been confirmed for 2025 by big kahuna John Elkann.