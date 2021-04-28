Widebody Rolls-Royce Phantom Is a Side Exhaust Queen in Sharp Rendering

Next Year, We’re Sending JUICE to Jupiter in Search of Water

As surprising as it might seem to the rest of the world, there's an increasing number of enthusiasts who would take the customization job present on this Rolls-Royce Phantom over the 2X-inch-wheels-and-color-swag treatment that keeps showing up on Cullinans. 6 photos



For one, the transparent form of the overfenders gifts them with an almost ghostly appearance, a word that has been deeply embedded into the vocabulary of the British automotive producer.



And the iconic front fascia of this Phantom VI has been left mostly unchanged, albeit with carbon being added to the list of materials - this is used for the triumphant radiator grille and the headlight surrounds, while it might even be present on the Spirit of Ecstasy.



At the back, the transformation is less restrained and yet the added diffuser sits tucked underneath the vehicle, only slightly revealing itself.



The said transparent material can also be seen on the aero discs fitted to the custom wheels, with the latter sporting a multi-spoke design and a dark finish, unlike the body itself. Nevertheless, there's nothing getting in the way of us peeking at the centers of the rear wheels. Except for those massive lips, of course.



In fact, here's Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist in charge of the customization, explaining the irreverent hue choice: "I am currently going through a colour phase so naturally I had to throw some bright ones at Rollcy,"



Then again, none of the above means this digital build is anything but wild. After all, it does add a triple side exhaust setup to a limousine that spent decades in the service of the Queen.



PS: Yes, such eccentric builds have also made their way into the real world. And examples range from the former



