Rolls-Royce’s Most Powerful Pearl Engine, the 10X, to Power Dassault Aircraft

Last week, aviation behemoth Rolls-Royce pulled the wraps off the newest engine in the Pearl family, the 10X. Intended to become the third of its kind, the powerplant is a monster of a hardware, and has already been chosen by one of Europe’s largest airplane manufacturers to be deployed on one of its products.
The company describes the 10X as the most powerful in the range, as it offers 18,000 lb of thrust. It comprises something Rolls-Royce calls the Advance2 engine core that aside from giving the entire assembly more power, it also provides a 5 percent increase in efficiency over what came before.
The engine comprises the said core, but also a blisked fan, a high-pressure compressor, a low emissions combustor with 3D-printed tiles, and a two-stage shroudless high-pressure turbine. All these parts are wrapped inside a brand new slimline nacelle developed by an American company Spirit AeroSystems.
At about the same time Rolls-Royce announced the details of the engine, French company Dassault Aviation announced the Pearl 10X would power its next Falcon jet. In fact, added the two companies, the engine itself has been developed with the Dassault machine in mind, as we’re told it has been “optimized to exclusively power Dassault’s brand-new flagship aircraft, the Falcon 10X.”
The French private jet is a top-of-the-line machine, capable of covering the distance between say New York to Shanghai (over 7,000 miles/11,200 km) without the need to land. It will be capable of this thanks to the two Pearl engines of reaching speeds just shy of the speed of sound, Mach 0.925, while carrying people inside the “the biggest and most comfortable cabin on the market.”
The new engine is still some time away from being ready to take to the sky. Work on it continues at Rolls’ facilities in Dahlewitz, Germany.
