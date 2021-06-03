AC Cobra Series 4-electric Base Model Revealed With 308 HP, Lower $210k Price

AC Cars has more heritage than one can talk about for days on end, but the company is also trying to link the glorious Cobra past with a sustainable future via new fully electric creations. Those are growing up to make up quite an extensive range, comprised of the Series 1-electric, the limited Cobra Le Mans electric, and the Series 4-electric.
The latter version is also the focus of AC Cars’ latest announcement, revealing that the battery-powered version of the iconic AC Cobra 378 Superblower has now been divided into base and top models. We already knew all the details about the latter, including the 460-kW (617-hp) power credentials, the 3.8 seconds needed to reach 62 mph (100 kph), or the 200 miles (322 km) of driving range.
Now the company has revealed that reservations for the Series 4-electric are open, with the first deliveries promised for late this year. It has also announced that customers can go a bit lower in terms of pricing by choosing the new £148,000 ($209,916 at the current exchange rates) version instead of the £168,000 ($238,275) flagship.
Granted, the base Series 4-electric only comes with 230 kW (308 hp), but the low weight of 1,190 kg (2,624 lbs) still helps it rush to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.9 seconds and travel for an estimated 190 miles (306 km) on a single charge. The company also promises more new models will be added to the growing AC Cobra electric family, some even sporting exclusively designed paint jobs.
Additionally, the brand has announced the Cobra Superblower is now even more powerful, thanks to the introduction of a 6.2-liter V8 engine packing 650 hp and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft) of torque—the previous incarnation had 580 hp and a much lower torque rating of 550 Nm (406 lb-ft). The pricing kicks off at £139,500 ($197,891).
