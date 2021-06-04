Special Technique Clearly Required to Enter 30-Inch Lifted F-350 Riding on 30s

Just like with anything cool that we humans have created and disseminated into the world, certain automotive fashions tend to return to attention. Lifted trucks seemingly do so with a vengeance, judging by this example showcased on the TikTok account of Florence, South Carolina-based HBS Motorsports.
These guys deal with many things, from ATVs to cars, boats, campers, and wheels/tires, but the first thing they mention on their social media accounts is lifted trucks. And for a good reason, considering the stunningly tall vehicle in the video embedded below.
Yes, we understand that if you watch closely and check out the rather intricate technique required to enter the cabin, all sorts of jokes might come to mind. Starting with the mandatory "he’s trying to compensate for something" and probably ending with "if not for the power steps that lady would have been a few inches from making a fool of herself," just about anything goes. As they say, the sky’s the limit, quite literally with this one, it seems.
Seriously, we’re not going to hold anything against anyone because this build is probably more outrageous than anyone’s imagination. Before we proceed, let’s take a moment to compliment the lady for not only nailing the entry without any assistance ("no rope ladders were harmed during the making of this feature" might be a good way to put it) but also for graciously posing for the camera when the deed was accomplished.
She deserves the praise; I, for one, would have probably fallen on my behind even though I’ve never been considered a puny person at over six feet (1.83 meters). Now, let’s get down to business. That is because we think we’ve also uncovered the custom build in HBS’s inventory. Unless we’re deeply mistaken, this is a 2017 Ford F-350 CCLB (Cred Cab Long Bed) that morphed into a 2019 SEMA show vehicle thanks to a huge raft of changes.
Those include a Plan B 30-inch lift kit with powered and mirror finish elements, a five-inch exhaust system, a ton of exterior and interior changes, as well as huge 30-inch Amani forged wheels, among many others. By the way, it seems the company is trying to sell this truck, judging by their Insta post (also embedded below), so perhaps the whole climbing experience was just a marketing stunt.
