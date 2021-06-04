5 Simon Cowell Broke His Back on an e-Bike, Still Considers Himself “Lucky”

3 Lyft Unveils Next Generation E-Bike, Adds a Bunch of New Tech Goodies

1 Long-Term Review: RadRhino 5 From Rad Power Bikes Never Stops Being Fun

More on this:

Cirrus Airbag Jacket Keeps You Safe on All Your Bike Rides No Matter What





French company Urban Circus wants to change that by introducing Cirrus, the airbag jacket



It looks like it, too. Cirrus is a jacket that basically







Cirrus is a smart jacket when used for its airbag functionality, a very comfortable and practical biking jacket the rest of the time, and a cool piece of outerwear at all times. Strip it of its electronics, and you can machine wash it without damage. You can even wear it without the airbag functionality if you want to.



Weighing 1.8 kg (4 lbs), Cirrus includes two sensors that communicate via radio proprietary protocol. One is on the inside of the jacket, and the other under



With an autonomy of 25 hours between charges (a full charge is 3 hours), the Cirrus is good for a







In addition to saving you a world of pain in case of a severe fall, Cirrus also keeps you comfortable the rest of the time. The 10,000 mm Schmerber waterproof and windproof membrane means it can withstand a rainstorm without getting wet, but at the same time, it’s breathable to allow vapors out so you won’t arrive at your destination drenched in sweat. The microglass beads embedded in the outer layer also provide incredible visibility at nighttime, reflecting light from a distance of up to 150 meters (492 feet).



Cirrus is fully adjustable as well. It has zippers, velcro, and elastic bands that allow you to adjust anything from length to how loose you want the sleeves to feel. Plus, you get air vents, fingerless gloves, and a hood that goes over any type of helmet.











The number of cyclists has increased considerably in recent years, and even more starting with the 2020 health crisis, which forced us all to reconsider public transport options in light of new social distancing norms. With more cyclists on the road and the same infrastructure, and a bigger number of personal vehicles, the number of accidents has also increased.French company Urban Circus wants to change that by introducing Cirrus, the airbag jacket designed for riders of traditional and electric bicycles. It will protect the sensitive areas in case of an accident, but it also offers protection from the elements, enhanced visibility on the road, maximum functionality, and a good serving of style. It sounds like the perfect recipe for biking gear, right?It looks like it, too. Cirrus is a jacket that basically pops open in case of an accident , regardless of where the force of impact comes from, if the cyclist becomes separated from the bike or not, or if the bike is stationary or in motion at collision time. It won’t deploy otherwise, the makers say, and just as importantly, it’s reusable, as long as you replace the CO2 cartridge found in the interior zipped pocket.Cirrus is now crowdfunding on KickStarter , with an estimated delivery date for September or October 2021 for the first wave of backers. It comes in two styles (men and women’s) and a variety of sizes, with Urban Circus saying it’s considering intermediate sizes as well, to accommodate a wider range of customers.Cirrus is a smart jacket when used for its airbag functionality, a very comfortable and practical biking jacket the rest of the time, and a cool piece of outerwear at all times. Strip it of its electronics, and you can machine wash it without damage. You can even wear it without the airbag functionality if you want to.Weighing 1.8 kg (4 lbs), Cirrus includes two sensors that communicate via radio proprietary protocol. One is on the inside of the jacket, and the other under the saddle , and they track the movements and position of the rider and the bike 400 times per second. In case of an impact, the sensors activate the CO2 cartridge, which fills the airbags included within the stretchy fabric of the jacket, effectively forming a cloud (“cirrus,” get it?) for you to land on, irrespective if you’re falling on your belly or your back. In fact, Cirrus boasts of protecting your entire back, neck, chest, and abdomen from serious injury by cushioning your fall.With an autonomy of 25 hours between charges (a full charge is 3 hours), the Cirrus is good for a week’s worth of riding since it goes in sleep mode when not active and activates again at the “slightest movement.” Two hours before the battery is depleted, it will emit a warning sound, and the light on the inside pocket will turn red.In case of an accident, the Cirrus reverts to its original shape in about 10 minutes; to be able to use its airbag functionality again, you have to replace the CO2 cartridge.In addition to saving you a world of pain in case of a severe fall, Cirrus also keeps you comfortable the rest of the time. The 10,000 mm Schmerber waterproof and windproof membrane means it can withstand a rainstorm without getting wet, but at the same time, it’s breathable to allow vapors out so you won’t arrive at your destination drenched in sweat. The microglass beads embedded in the outer layer also provide incredible visibility at nighttime, reflecting light from a distance of up to 150 meters (492 feet).Cirrus is fully adjustable as well. It has zippers, velcro, and elastic bands that allow you to adjust anything from length to how loose you want the sleeves to feel. Plus, you get air vents, fingerless gloves, and a hood that goes over any type of helmet.Until now, safety for cyclists meant a good helmet and a good pair of gloves. Cirrus wants to change all that and throw a bunch of other awesome benefits into the mix—kind of like a unicorn of cycling safety gear. That unicorn is now available to early pledgers for €438/$530, with the MRSP set at €730/$890.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.