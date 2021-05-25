Project Scatto Rendering Seeks to Redefine Classic Track Bikes

Don’t be afraid folks, this design is technically rideable, depending on who you ask. It’s known as the Prototype Scatto and it springs from the mind of Gaetano De Cicco, a transportation designer from Turin, Italy. A quick look at the designer’s Behance page reveals a list of designs with one focus in mind—speed—divided between bikes and supercars.
As for the Scatto, when I first laid eyes on it, I literally asked myself if I'm able to ride something shaped like this. Looking at my physique, I realized that’s not possible. No, the Scatto is the sort of bike meant for track cycling, and by the looks of it, if it’s ever built into a real bike, it would end up in the hand of some Olympic gold-medal winner.
Now, everything on this bike has been tuned for speed and an absolutely exhilarating ride. Whether the modifications affect aerodynamics is yet to be tested, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from dreaming a little.
Imagine for a moment that you see this bicycle for the first time. I'll be honest, my first reaction was a bit of a "what the..." and shortly after, "oh my God." Sure, you might not get the same kick I did out of the design, but I feel that’s worth knowing about.
The down tube may seem a bit funky too. The designer shaped the downtube into a triangular form that seems to give the bike some stability against the thin and curved top tube. It definitely pleases the eye, don’t you think?
Looking at the welding (or lack thereof), you can bet that if this bike ever makes it into a real one, it’ll be made of carbon fiber. Seeing the current trends in the bicycle industry, the Scatto looks destined for a monocoque frame design, further sustaining the monocoque theory.
For track bikes, the wheels are of the utmost importance. The Scatto seems to be equipped with a pair of HED rims, but it doesn’t look like HED had anything to do with the design; those are just for show. Pirelli isn’t in on the action either.
sorts of bikes are meant for one thing and one thing only, speed. So why the heck would anyone want brakes? Don't worry, though. Since it's a single-speed bike design, if you stop pedaling you’ll probably lock up the rear tire and stop not only yourself but everyone around you, too.
Ever lock up a rear tire on a bicycle going nearly 50 mph (80 kph)? I have, and the adrenaline and endorphin rush you get as you’re lying on the side of the road is something you’ll never forget. I think that’s why people created an indoor area (velodromes) specially designed for cyclists to enjoy speed without ending up with both arms in casts.
I don’t know about you, but when I sit and look at the Scatto, the first thing I want to do is contact anyone that could put something like this together.
