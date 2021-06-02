Mokumono’s Automotive-Inspired Delta S e-Bike Redefines Bicycle Design

Mokumono is the sort of team looking to do the whole urban mobility thing differently. Born in the Netherlands and led by innovation and a belief that bicycles are not disposable products, this team is looking to change cycling history.
Taking inspiration from self-supporting body design used in the automotive industry, Mokumono can produce a monocoque frame that is both light and structurally sound. Like few companies I've seen (come to think of it, none at all), the production process behind their bikes includes two aluminum halves that are shaped with the help of rubber molds, as well as a machine-welded bottom bracket, seat post tube, and head tube. To offer further reinforcement to the would-be chain stay, another aluminum component is added behind the seat post.
urban rider geometry.
To add more urban commuter style and comfort to the bike, there’s a set of Pletscher fenders and integrated pannier mounts. The Brooks Cambium C15 saddle is a clear sign of its city heritage, and Ergon GA3 grips complete the comfort features.
Since most bikes meant to perform in a city and on streets don’t include a suspension system, the tires and fork are crucial in providing a more pleasant ride. To do that, the Delta S includes a set of WTB Horizon tires with a smooth centerline and herringbone outer tread to go a bit beyond the pavement. As for the fork, Mokumono includes an aluminum crown and carbon blade construction to add a bit more vibrational attenuation while keeping the bike light.
From here, the fun bits are all that’s left. The Gates belt attaches to a classic rear sprocket which in turn is attached to a 36-volt, 250-watt motor that will offer assistance up to 25 kph (15.5 mph). It may not be the biggest motor around, but it’s what’s legal in Europe. I’m sure that somebody can figure out how to get a bit more speed out of it.
Powering the goods is a 7-Ah battery that will be good for a max range of 60 km (37.3 miles). With this sort of electric assist range, if you’re the kind of rider that likes to feel the burn from their own work, you can easily extend your distance by only using the motor when necessary. Once drained, only two hours are needed to get up and ride at 100% capacity.
extra cash and know you won’t have any issues.
And even if your Delta gets stolen, the bike is so unique and different you’d easily spot it if it were for sale on Craigslist or anything like that.
Taking inspiration from self-supporting body design used in the automotive industry, Mokumono can produce a monocoque frame that is both light and structurally sound. Like few companies I've seen (come to think of it, none at all), the production process behind their bikes includes two aluminum halves that are shaped with the help of rubber molds, as well as a machine-welded bottom bracket, seat post tube, and head tube. To offer further reinforcement to the would-be chain stay, another aluminum component is added behind the seat post.
urban rider geometry.
To add more urban commuter style and comfort to the bike, there’s a set of Pletscher fenders and integrated pannier mounts. The Brooks Cambium C15 saddle is a clear sign of its city heritage, and Ergon GA3 grips complete the comfort features.
Since most bikes meant to perform in a city and on streets don’t include a suspension system, the tires and fork are crucial in providing a more pleasant ride. To do that, the Delta S includes a set of WTB Horizon tires with a smooth centerline and herringbone outer tread to go a bit beyond the pavement. As for the fork, Mokumono includes an aluminum crown and carbon blade construction to add a bit more vibrational attenuation while keeping the bike light.
From here, the fun bits are all that’s left. The Gates belt attaches to a classic rear sprocket which in turn is attached to a 36-volt, 250-watt motor that will offer assistance up to 25 kph (15.5 mph). It may not be the biggest motor around, but it’s what’s legal in Europe. I’m sure that somebody can figure out how to get a bit more speed out of it.
Powering the goods is a 7-Ah battery that will be good for a max range of 60 km (37.3 miles). With this sort of electric assist range, if you’re the kind of rider that likes to feel the burn from their own work, you can easily extend your distance by only using the motor when necessary. Once drained, only two hours are needed to get up and ride at 100% capacity.
extra cash and know you won’t have any issues.
And even if your Delta gets stolen, the bike is so unique and different you’d easily spot it if it were for sale on Craigslist or anything like that.