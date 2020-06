She did, and she has the scars to prove it. Speaking with the Daily Mail about last week’s crash, Bextor says she was out for a late ride with friends when she swerved to avoid someone in her path, lost her balance and fell. The singer says in typical British fashion that she doesn’t “recommend it.”She hit her head on the pavement pretty hard and suffered road rash. The latter can’t really be avoided when you’re a cyclist and you go down, but there’s something you can do for the former: a very important something like wearing a helmet.“Yeah I fell off my bike and hit my head,” the singer says. “The tide was out so I landed on the concrete at the bottom next to the Thames. I don’t recommend it, it was a bit of a shock to the system, but luckily I’m alright. I didn’t break anything which is a good thing.”The intention behind sharing a photo from the emergency room and the details of the accident is to raise awareness on the importance of wearing a bicycle, Sophie Ellis Bextor says. So, to all her fans and all those who expressed concern on social media, she has this to say: don’t be as reckless as I was.“The thing I should you know stress to you guys and your listeners is do wear a helmet, because I was not wearing a helmet, you do not need anyone else to tell you you’re an idiot for not wearing one you know,” the singer says. “Banging your head is enough of that. I would never cycle without a helmet now. Makes sense to me.”Or, you know, if you feel like a regular helmet would ruin your hair, there’s also something called an airbag for urban riders, aka Hovding 3