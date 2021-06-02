Lyft Unveils Next Generation E-Bike, Adds a Bunch of New Tech Goodies

Lyft's next-generation e-bike is here, just in time for the summer, and it sports a redesigned look that's hard to miss. Plus, it brings a bag full of goodies that include an LCD screen, built-in speakers, safety sensors, a longer range, and more.
While the signature look of the Lyft bikes is mostly retained, the new design comes with improved ergonomics to accommodate a wider range of riders. Its battery and cables are now incorporated into the frame, giving it a more streamlined appearance.
New lighting effects paired with a coat of retroreflective paint offer more visibility at night. A front integrated LED beacon will make any biker easily recognizable on the road (can't miss the specific pink color).
The bike packs a single gear transmission that is adapted to match all speeds and types of roads, not requiring any manual or automatic transitions. Riders are also getting an extended range of up to 60 miles (96.5 km), resulting in fewer battery swaps and recharge time. Its motor is also stronger than the last model.
Powered by 500 watts, the e-bike has enough juice for the concrete jungle's hills and bridges. The next-gen product is also station-charging capable, though Lyft claims that this new function is not yet ready for public use and will be evaluated in the upcoming months.
Its built-in safety sensors can monitor every sub-system, including brakes and batteries, so the rider will know when something needs repairing. There's also an LCD with a speaker mounted right in the middle of the handlebar that will tell and show people how to unlock, park, and more.
Dozens of next-gen bikes will be part of a beta test program. They are set to launch next week in San Francisco Bay Area, and anyone will be able to try them. Following the completion of the testing period, the new Lyft e-bikes will be officially incorporated into Lyft's Divvy bike-share system in Chicago later this year.
