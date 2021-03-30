Skeleton e-Bike Envisions Genius Commuter Vehicle for the Corporate Worker

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the Skeleton. It’s an e-bike design springing from the mind of Gary Liao, an industrial designer and photographer from Taipei, Taiwan. No one seems to know much about the mind behind the design, but what you see is rather self-explanatory. After all, it’s just an e-bike, right?
Well, one thing Mr. Liao does mention about himself is that he doesn’t just see bikes as a form of transport, but a form of art. Taking inspiration from the human skeletal system, the Skeleton is meant to embody looks, design, and functionality fit for a modern human.
The first thing you may notice when seeing the bike is its shape. Just like the porous structures inside our bones, the frame seems to reflect just that. Not only is the frame supposed to look like the interior of a bone, but the inside of the tubing is supposed to follow a similar porous structure.
bike tube? Firstly, the tubing should be incredibly strong. Imagine a tube that is no longer reinforced from the outside, but rather from within. If there are any engineers reading this, I'm talking to you. Get to 3D printing! The second result is a reasonably light frame, as most of the tubing remains primarily hollow.
There is no mention of what sort of material is used in this bike’s construction, except for the wheels, which are made from carbon fiber. Since your attention is on the wheels, notice how they’re the only point for any cushioning on this ride—unless, of course, the frame includes its own flexibility.
One thing mentioned in the designs is that the Skeleton is to be used only for urban riding, so the tires should be more than enough to handle your average cracked asphalt. One thing I enjoyed, which also shows that Mr. Liao is up to date with bike trends, is the Lefty fork seen on the front. I think it looks perfect with the rest of the frame. Crisp, clean, and one hell of an idea.
As mentioned earlier, this bike is electric. A mid-mounted motor drives power straight to the back wheel via an enclosed chain stay. But a chain is not present. The designer mentions that a carbon belt drive is to be implemented. How much power is to be delivered is not yet in the books, neither is the wattage level the battery can carry. Speaking of battery, you’ll notice it neatly tucked away behind the seat tube.
everyday commuter, preferably the average corporate worker. Why corporate? Liao mentions that part of the design you see is meant to include two things: a coffee holder seen at the front and a space to house a briefcase.
Like every corporate worker knows, coffee is a must when running to catch up with the sun. Secondly, to ride with a briefcase in hand is damn difficult, so the frame is designed to hold said briefcase right between your legs. This way, it doesn't affect your center of gravity by swinging on handlebars, and is out of the way, allowing your legs to do their thing.
I think this design includes a taste of genius. By moving the battery pack to the rear of the bike, the rest of the frame is free to develop ideas like the one you see.
Again, if any designers are reading this, what do you think? Can it be done?
