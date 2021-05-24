Get Invited to All the Parties With the Modular and Speedy Embrace Yacht

5 A$AP Rocky’s New Super73-S2 Custom e-Bike Is Bound to Catch the Eye

4 Darrvin Electric Is Evolving the Bicycle Game With the Sold-Out Connect e-Bike

3 Unknown ONTRO Bike Are About to Unleash an IndieGoGo Campaign With Three Beasts

2 Fully-Electric Off-Road Patagonia Motorcycle Is Here to Ride On the Wild Side

1 Award-Winning Precede:ON Carbon e-Bike From Canyon Will Leave You Wanting More

More on this:

A$AP Rocky Would Rather Ride e-Bikes Than Drive a Ferrari in L.A.

A$AP Rocky, successful rapper, trend-setter, and business mogul, is also part of the ever-growing community of e-bike riders. He’s such a passionate rider that he would rather he left the Ferrari at home, and go out cycling whenever he’s in Los Angeles. 8 photos



Not that he wouldn’t have sweet rides to take out: the magazine mentions “a Ferrari and two Mercedes,” but the rapper is actually the owner of a gorgeous collection of vehicles. It includes at least a couple of Ferraris (a



A$AP Rocky, like other younger celebrities (think Justin Bieber, for instance), loves e-bikes. His personal favorite is Super73, a brand that has a very strong community in Los Angeles called the Super Squad. Paparazzi photos confirm the veracity of the above statements: A$AP is often seen riding in his or Rihanna’s (his girlfriend) neighborhood, and he’s almost always on a Super73. He owns at least two or three of these super bikes.



In April this year, Super73 went the extra length to welcome A$AP into the Super Squad, after a video of him questioning riders on the bike’s availability went viral. So they too a



As the second tweet below shows, earlier this month, he was riding a stock Super73, and that wasn’t the first time it happened. It could be that the colorful custom e-bike wasn’t a match for his outfit, this once and on other occasions. Seeing how fashion-conscious and forward A$AP is, could very well have been the case.



A$AP Rockys custom Super73 ????@asvpxrocky pic.twitter.com/MEmVJPF7bn — Super73 (@super73) April 12, 2021



. @asvpxrocky x @super73 pic.twitter.com/P7CjMSKiNa — mrsawge (@mrsawge11) May 17, 2021 And he’s in Los Angeles a lot these days, he tells GQ in an interview for the June-July issue. He takes that from his hometown New York: the desire to move around in something else than a personal vehicle, just so he can see what people are wearing and how they’re interacting with each other.Not that he wouldn’t have sweet rides to take out: the magazine mentions “a Ferrari and two Mercedes,” but the rapper is actually the owner of a gorgeous collection of vehicles. It includes at least a couple of Ferraris (a 488 GTB and a 360 Modena ), a BMW 5 Series, and a Mercedes A-Class. “But he prefers walking, taking Ubers, and riding an e-bike. He spins around his neighborhood to relax, to clear his mind, to see what people are wearing. In NYC, all he has to do to see what styles are popping in the streets is step outside; in L.A., he hops on his bike to seek it out,” the publication says.A$AP Rocky, like other younger celebrities (think Justin Bieber, for instance), loves e-bikes. His personal favorite is Super73, a brand that has a very strong community in Los Angeles called the Super Squad. Paparazzi photos confirm the veracity of the above statements: A$AP is often seen riding in his or Rihanna’s (his girlfriend) neighborhood, and he’s almost always on a Super73. He owns at least two or three of these super bikes.In April this year, Super73 went the extra length to welcome A$AP into the Super Squad, after a video of him questioning riders on the bike’s availability went viral. So they too a stock S2 bike and customized it to include references to A$AP artwork and aesthetics, including a bright, two-tone paintjob. He declared himself thrilled with the gift (who wouldn’t be?!), but that was the only time paparazzi caught him riding the front-suspension, rear-hub super bike.As the second tweet below shows, earlier this month, he was riding a stock Super73, and that wasn’t the first time it happened. It could be that the colorful custom e-bike wasn’t a match for his outfit, this once and on other occasions. Seeing how fashion-conscious and forward A$AP is, could very well have been the case.

Editor's note: The gallery includes photos of A$AP Rocky's custom S2 e-bike from Super73. The gallery includes photos of A$AP Rocky's custom S2 e-bike from Super73.