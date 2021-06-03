2022 Ford Maverick Truck Reveal Event Confirmed for June 8th

Probably the worst-kept secret of the automotive industry for the 2022 model year alongside the flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine of the all-new Z06, the Maverick has been confirmed rather audaciously by Ford. Based on the unibody platform of the Bronco Sport, the unibody pickup will debut next Tuesday with the help of actress and writer Gabrielle Union.
According to the Dearborn-based automaker, she will detail the all-new truck on her Instagram and TikTok channels, Ford’s social channels, and Hulu. The Maverick is the first series-production vehicle that Ford will debut on the company’s TikTok channel, and it doesn’t come as a surprise.
The majority of TikTok users are below 30 years old, and the figure drops to 20 percent in the 30- to 49-year-old group. These people are mad for crossovers, and they’ll probably go even madder for the Maverick if Ford advertises the compact pickup as a, wait for it, sport adventure vehicle.
If you’ve heard that description before, that’s because Hyundai used it for the Santa Cruz. Coincidence or not, the Santa Cruz is the only rival for the Maverick because the larger Honda’s Ridgeline is based on the mid-sized Pilot SUV.
Manufactured in Mexico instead of the United States, the Bronco Sport-twinned pickup is longer than a Mustang GT Fastback based on photographic estimates. Rumored to start from $20,000 or thereabouts, the Maverick will likely be offered in a total of three equipment grades.
Just like the body-on-frame Ranger, hearsay suggests XL for the entry-level specification, XLT, and Lariat for all the bells and whistles. A soft off-road package that may be called Timberline instead of Tremor is also expected.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, the Mexico-based production plant and Bronco Sport offer three clues in the guise of the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo, 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, and eight speeds for the automatic transmission. In other words, look forward to 177 horsepower and 210 pound-feet (285 Nm) or 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm).
The majority of TikTok users are below 30 years old, and the figure drops to 20 percent in the 30- to 49-year-old group. These people are mad for crossovers, and they’ll probably go even madder for the Maverick if Ford advertises the compact pickup as a, wait for it, sport adventure vehicle.
If you’ve heard that description before, that’s because Hyundai used it for the Santa Cruz. Coincidence or not, the Santa Cruz is the only rival for the Maverick because the larger Honda’s Ridgeline is based on the mid-sized Pilot SUV.
Manufactured in Mexico instead of the United States, the Bronco Sport-twinned pickup is longer than a Mustang GT Fastback based on photographic estimates. Rumored to start from $20,000 or thereabouts, the Maverick will likely be offered in a total of three equipment grades.
Just like the body-on-frame Ranger, hearsay suggests XL for the entry-level specification, XLT, and Lariat for all the bells and whistles. A soft off-road package that may be called Timberline instead of Tremor is also expected.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, the Mexico-based production plant and Bronco Sport offer three clues in the guise of the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo, 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, and eight speeds for the automatic transmission. In other words, look forward to 177 horsepower and 210 pound-feet (285 Nm) or 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm).