Terry Bradshaw and Jay Leno Take Brand-New '79 Firebird Trans Am to the “Tracks”

In 1978, when the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback won his NFL Most Valuable Player, he was presented with a 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am as part of his victory honors. It turns out he kept the car for about a year and then traded it for a horse! Well, it’s no wonder that Jay Leno has decided to bring one back for his latest encounter with the iconic football player turned Fox NFL Sunday co-host.

40 photos