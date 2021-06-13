2023 Ford Bronco Warthog Front Grille Leaked With F-150 Raptor Cues

Previously expected as a 2022 model, the most extreme variant of the Bronco is now believed to launch in the second half of next year with a widebody makeover. One level above the Badlands off-road specification with the Sasquatch pack, the Warthog also boasts a specific front grille.
Uncovered by a member of the Bronco6G forums, the CAD rendering that reveals the grille’s design is listed under number 8200E with the F O R D script in bold letters and three amber marker lights right above.
The F-150 Raptor influences, therefore, are obvious. The similarities don’t end here because the Bronco Warthog will also flaunt Fox internal bypass shocks with position-sensitive damping adjustability. These shocks measure 3.1 inches in diameter in the full-size pickup, and they enable circa 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of damping for each corner at desert speeds.
Something else we know about the Warthog comes in the guise of tires, namely 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2s that maximize traction and handling off the beaten path. In the F-150 Raptor, the larger hooves enable 13.1 inches of running clearance, 33.1 degrees of approach angle, 24.9 degrees of departure angle, and 24.4 degrees of breakover angle.
Spied by the carparazzi on public roads and off them, the Bronco Warthog may also come with an opening in the front bumper for a winch. The biggest mystery surrounding the off-road utility vehicle is the powerplant, which is expected to feature six cylinders, two turbos, and 3.0 liters of displacement.
The EcoBoost V6 of the Ford Explorer ST and Lincoln Aviator seems to be the culprit because it develops 400 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) from as low as 3,500 rpm. These numbers put it high above the 2.7- and 2.3-liter mills, but Ford has even more goodies in the pipeline.
For starters, a plug-in hybrid will be unleashed as a direct reply to the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. And secondly, Ford has indirectly confirmed an electric option as part of the Ford+ Plan that also includes an electric Ranger truck.
The F-150 Raptor influences, therefore, are obvious. The similarities don’t end here because the Bronco Warthog will also flaunt Fox internal bypass shocks with position-sensitive damping adjustability. These shocks measure 3.1 inches in diameter in the full-size pickup, and they enable circa 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of damping for each corner at desert speeds.
Something else we know about the Warthog comes in the guise of tires, namely 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2s that maximize traction and handling off the beaten path. In the F-150 Raptor, the larger hooves enable 13.1 inches of running clearance, 33.1 degrees of approach angle, 24.9 degrees of departure angle, and 24.4 degrees of breakover angle.
Spied by the carparazzi on public roads and off them, the Bronco Warthog may also come with an opening in the front bumper for a winch. The biggest mystery surrounding the off-road utility vehicle is the powerplant, which is expected to feature six cylinders, two turbos, and 3.0 liters of displacement.
The EcoBoost V6 of the Ford Explorer ST and Lincoln Aviator seems to be the culprit because it develops 400 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) from as low as 3,500 rpm. These numbers put it high above the 2.7- and 2.3-liter mills, but Ford has even more goodies in the pipeline.
For starters, a plug-in hybrid will be unleashed as a direct reply to the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. And secondly, Ford has indirectly confirmed an electric option as part of the Ford+ Plan that also includes an electric Ranger truck.