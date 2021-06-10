4 The 2022 Ford Maverick's Flexbed Is an Innovative DIY Cargo Box

3 Ford’s SecuriAlert App Will Tell You If Your Car Is Getting Broken Into

2 Twin-Turbo Mustang Known as “Great White” Loves Doing Wheelies, Runs Low 7s Easy

More on this:

2021 Ford F-150 Gets 1980s Makeover That Includes 3.5-Inch Lift Kit

2021 model year pickups are very different animals from their 40-year-old peers. More luxurious, economical, and powerful, modern trucks can emulate retro trucks with nothing more than a wrap and new wheels. 6 photos



This particular F-150 blends the chrome package with a chrome sport bar that features four retro-tastic KC Daylighters for good measure. The 6.0-inch auxiliary lights cost $400 per set, but they’re definitely worth the money when matched with Satin Pearl White vinyl wrap over bone-stock Rapid Red paintwork. The 17-inch Pro Comp wheels bring the point home with a mirror-like polished finish and 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, and the finishing touch comes in the form of a 3.5-inch suspension lift kit.



Every BFP Retro is built to order according to Beechmont Ford, and there are two extras worthy of your attention. If you specify the pickup with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, then you definitely want a Roush cat-back exhaust to let that baby sing. Secondly, V8 trucks can be upgraded with a Roush or Whipple supercharger to ridiculous levels of performance. The Phase 1 kit for the previous generation of the F-150 is currently listed at $8,000 excluding installation, 650 HP , and a whopping 610 pound-feet (827 Nm).



There is, however, a problem with the BFP Retro that can’t be attributed to Beechmont Ford. That problem is the



Jim Farley, the head honcho of the Dearborn-based automaker, calls this difficult situation the greatest supply shock he’s ever seen. Even though automotive industry experts believe that everything will go back to normal by the end of 2021, a few analysts expect the squeeze to last into 2022.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beechmont Ford (@beechmontford) Take, for instance, the BFP Retro package from Beechmont Ford of Cincinnati. The Lariat in the photo gallery is already sold and headed to a new home, but you can always order another truck with the same makeover.This particular F-150 blends the chrome package with a chrome sport bar that features four retro-tastic KC Daylighters for good measure. The 6.0-inch auxiliary lights cost $400 per set, but they’re definitely worth the money when matched with Satin Pearl White vinyl wrap over bone-stock Rapid Red paintwork. The 17-inch Pro Comp wheels bring the point home with a mirror-like polished finish and 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, and the finishing touch comes in the form of a 3.5-inch suspension lift kit.Every BFP Retro is built to order according to Beechmont Ford, and there are two extras worthy of your attention. If you specify the pickup with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, then you definitely want a Roush cat-back exhaust to let that baby sing. Secondly, V8 trucks can be upgraded with a Roush or Whipple supercharger to ridiculous levels of performance. The Phase 1 kit for the previous generation of the F-150 is currently listed at $8,000 excluding installation, 650, and a whopping 610 pound-feet (827 Nm).There is, however, a problem with the BFP Retro that can’t be attributed to Beechmont Ford. That problem is the ongoing chip shortage that forces the Ford Motor Company to build trucks without vital chips, and this crisis has already increased the asking prices of pretty much every vehicle on the lot.Jim Farley, the head honcho of the Dearborn-based automaker, calls this difficult situation the greatest supply shock he’s ever seen. Even though automotive industry experts believe that everything will go back to normal by the end of 2021, a few analysts expect the squeeze to last into 2022.