2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Dyno Run Ends With 409 HP at the Wheels

Following a 17-year hiatus, the Mach 1 returned as a track-focused fastback. Steeda is developing go-faster upgrades for the GT350-replacing pony car, and customary of a third-party outfit, the Florida-based company was curious about the drivetrain’s parasitic losses. 16 photos



Priced from $52,720 or $12,600 more than the GT Premium Fastback on which it’s based, the Mach 1 in the following video is finished in Twister Orange, adding $495 to the tally. The 10-speed transmission is $1,595 more than the rev-matching manual, and while on the subject of swapping cogs, Steeda performed the dyno run in sixth instead of seventh because the car would have hit the factory-rated top speed on the dyno in seventh gear.



Another option that’s definitely worth mentioning if you’re interested in driving at the limit of grip is the



Although it doesn’t hold a candle to the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined GT350, the Mach 1 may be the final derivative of the S550 as Ford prepares the Flat Rock assembly plant for the S650. The seventh-generation program was confirmed a year ago through a



Chris Cervenka, the e-commerce marketing director at Steeda and proud owner of a GT350, is much obliged to report that a bone-stock Mach 1 develops 409 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 375 pound-feet (508 Nm) at 4,900 rpm. Those are the rear-wheel numbers, and they're pretty good compared to the crankshaft figures of 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm), respectively. In other words, the 5.0-engined newcomer loses approximately 15 and 11 percent from the Coyote lump to the wheels.