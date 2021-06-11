2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Reservations Pass 100,000 Mark

The F-150 Lightning may not be Ford’s first foray into electric pickups. The Ranger EV from the 1998 model year comes to mind, a small workhorse produced in roughly 1,500 units. But as opposed to its predecessor, the all-new F-150 Lightning rolled out at the right moment for the U.S. truck buyer as everyone and their dog wants an EV.
FoMoCo received 44,500 reservations for the full-size truck within 48 hours of the online reveal, and that number has ballooned to well over 100,000, according to spokesperson Emma Bergg. The official order bank, however, will open later this year, and the first units will be delivered early next year.
Speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Emma Bergg also mentioned that “reservations are getting added all the time.” The question is, can the Blue Oval handle this kind of demand as the automotive industry seems to collapse under its own weight because of the worldwide microchip shortage?
That question seemingly doesn’t have a definitive answer for the time being, although many people believe that the squeeze will continue into 2022. The Bronco off-road SUV and Maverick compact pickup are hugely popular as well in terms of reservations, and both of them exacerbate the ongoing semiconductor crisis that forced Ford to build vehicles without vital chips.
While on the subject of building stuff, the F-150 Lightning will be produced exclusively at the Rouge Complex in Michigan following an investment of $700 million into a brand-new plant. The high-tech factory will add roughly 300 jobs that will directly support battery cell assembly and the production of the all-electric pickup and the PowerBoost V6 hybrid option.
The most affordable F-150 Lightning available to pre-order right now is the Pro, a work-oriented trim level available with two range options from $39,974 or $49,974 excluding incentives. The more expensive of the lot is estimated to cover 300 miles (483 kilometers) in one go, but as a daily driver, you’re better off with the XLT. Higher than that, customers can choose between the well-equipped Lariat and fully-loaded Platinum trim levels.
