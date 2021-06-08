2022 Ford Maverick Pickup Reviewed by Doug DeMuro, Quirks and Features Galore

This Cheap Wacky Racer Finished the Nurburgring 24-Hour Race, Became a Cult Hero

It’s hard to underestimate the importance of the Maverick for the Ford Motor Company. Not only does it bring new customers to the Dearborn-based automaker, but this unibody pickup is far more affordable than the front-driven Escape and all-paw-drive Bronco Sport on which it’s based. 57 photos



Doug DeMuro had the opportunity of reviewing a pre-production Maverick in great detail, and the verdict is favorable as long as you go for the XLT Hybrid with a few optional extras such as the $100 trailer hitch receiver. Finished in Area 51 over denim-like cloth seats, the compact pickup should be good for 40 mpg (5.9 l/100 km) in the city according to the automaker.Clearly aimed at city dwellers who believe the Honda Ridgeline to be too large for their needs, the Maverick is “Built Ford Tough” if you believe the Easter Egg on the driver side of the dashboard. In truth, a unibody has limited capability and Ford builds this fellow in Mexico instead of the U.S.A. where the mid-size Ranger and full-size F-Series pickups are made.Doug further demonstrates the rear-seat legroom by rubbing his knees against the front seat, which isn’t exactly great in comparison to the Ridgeline or even the Escape. On second thought, it’s more than adequate because Doug is rather tall at 6’3” or 191 cm if you prefer the metric system.The Maverick also stands out with orange stitching and orange accents, which gives the all-new model a vibrant, more youth-oriented character. The multi-position tailgate is a highlight as well thanks to built-in bottle openers on the sides and the weight limit of 300 pounds (136 kilograms).Very eager to drive it once it goes on sale in the fall, DeMuro is curious to see if the Maverick blazes a new trail in the world of pickup trucks. Given the unquenchable thirst for pickup trucks, prospective customers are certain to flock to Ford Motor Company showrooms even though Hyundai will steal a few of them with the brand-new Santa Cruz for the 2022 model year.