Whipple S197 Mustang Drag Races Roush S550 Mustang, Both Run 9s

The curvaceous SN95 alienated a handful of Mustang enthusiasts, but the Blue Oval made amends with the introduction of the S197 for the 2005 model year. Ford has also wowed customers with the Coyote from the 2011 model year, a V8 that continues to power Mustangs and F-150s. 10 photos



In addition to drag radials, a massive air intake system and a General Motors TH 400 automatic transmission enable nine-second runs on the quarter-mile. Be that as it may, the Grabber Blue-painted fastback couldn’t fend off a Roush S550 Mustang because of a sluggish launch. Bo crossed the finish line in 9.961 seconds at 145.17 miles per hour (233.6 kilometers per hour), 0.326 seconds and 3.29 mph (5.29 kph) behind the IRS-equipped adversary.



The Phase 1 supercharger kit from Roush isn’t as large as Whipple’s blower, but it’s similarly potent at 700 horsepower as long as you set up the boost at 12 pounds per square inch. The Roush blower is a little on the expensive side as well at $7,905 including shipping while the race-proven Gen 3 Whipple has been superseded by the



While on the subject of boosted V8s, the GT500 holds a special place in the Mustang pantheon because of the Predator engine with a Roots-type blower. Rated at 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque, the GT500 shoots to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds and obliterates the quarter-mile in 10.7 seconds on street-legal rubber.



