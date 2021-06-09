2021 Ford Bronco EPA Fuel Economy Revealed, Tops 21 MPG Combined

Hundreds of thousands of would-be owners are waiting for the Blue Oval to build their Broncos. Early reservation holders will celebrate an early Christmas in July, and the surprises don’t end here because the Environmental Protection Agency has published the gas mileage.
The most efficient Broncos for the 2021 model year are the Base, Big Bend, and Outer Banks with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and either transmission at 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers) combined. For the sake of comparison, the JL and JLU Wrangler with the 2.0-liter turbo engine are good for 23 and 22 mpg (10.2 and 10.7 l/100 km).
Jeep can do much better, though, as long as you opt for the JLU-exclusive EcoDiesel V6 or 4xe plug-in hybrid. But as long as gas remains affordable in the United States, don’t expect prospective customers to be swayed by the Ford Motor Company’s rival on fuel economy alone. As for those who are donning the mantle of CO2 awareness, fret not because the Blue Oval will launch a plug-in hybrid Bronco next year. An electric-only Bronco and a zero-emissions Ranger will follow suit on the Global Electrified 2 platform.
Next up on the EPA’s website, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost is rated at 19 miles per gallon (12.4 liters per 100 kilometers), while the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in Black Diamond and Sasquatch trims can only muster 18 mpg (13.1 l/100 km). The least efficient Broncos average 17 miles per gallon (13.8 liters per 100 kilometers), which is 3 miles per gallon better than the Wrangler 392 with the free-breathing HEMI motor that cranks out 470 horsepower.
While on the subject of guzzling dinosaur juice, the Bronco will definitely take a hit if the Warthog levels up to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost and 37-inch rubber shoes. The most capable variant off the beaten path is expected to launch as a 2022 model at the earliest, with at least 400 horsepower on tap.
Jeep can do much better, though, as long as you opt for the JLU-exclusive EcoDiesel V6 or 4xe plug-in hybrid. But as long as gas remains affordable in the United States, don’t expect prospective customers to be swayed by the Ford Motor Company’s rival on fuel economy alone. As for those who are donning the mantle of CO2 awareness, fret not because the Blue Oval will launch a plug-in hybrid Bronco next year. An electric-only Bronco and a zero-emissions Ranger will follow suit on the Global Electrified 2 platform.
Next up on the EPA’s website, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost is rated at 19 miles per gallon (12.4 liters per 100 kilometers), while the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in Black Diamond and Sasquatch trims can only muster 18 mpg (13.1 l/100 km). The least efficient Broncos average 17 miles per gallon (13.8 liters per 100 kilometers), which is 3 miles per gallon better than the Wrangler 392 with the free-breathing HEMI motor that cranks out 470 horsepower.
While on the subject of guzzling dinosaur juice, the Bronco will definitely take a hit if the Warthog levels up to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost and 37-inch rubber shoes. The most capable variant off the beaten path is expected to launch as a 2022 model at the earliest, with at least 400 horsepower on tap.