Ford Recalls 2021 Super Duty Dually Trucks Over Front Wheel Detachment Risk

After calling back the 2021 Ford F-150 on three occasions thus far, the Blue Oval is recalling the 2021 Ford Super Duty as well. Believe it or not, certain dual rear-wheeled pickups have been assembled with front wheel hub extenders that may have been improperly installed onto the hubs. 6 photos



Ford initially determined that seven axles suffer from insufficient torquing. But on May 20th, the supplier found out that additional trucks are suspected of insufficiently tightened extender nuts. Adding insult to injury, equipment manufacturer Dana Incorporated failed to provide documentation of containment for the axles that did not have proper serialization.



17,616 units of the Super Duty are recalled in the United States, ranging from NHTSA .



This condition has also forced the Ford Motor Company to delay customer deliveries of the aforementioned trucks, which is a pretty big problem because dealership inventories are running out dry over the microchip crisis. According to FoMoCo, the correct torque rating for the wheel hub extension nuts is 130 pound-feet (176 Nm) while the wheel nuts should be tightened to 150 pound-feet (204 Nm) with the weight of the pickup truck on its tires.



Download attachment: 2021 Ford Super Duty front wheel detachment recall (PDF)