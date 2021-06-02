2021 Ford F-150 Recall Alert: Steering Gear May Feature Internal Damage

Although it’s the best-selling vehicle in America, the F-Series line didn’t have it easy in 2021. There's a worldwide shortage of semiconductors, and customers keep complaining about rusty undersides. What's more, the 2021 model year F-150 has been recalled over three problems thus far. The latest recall involves exactly 220 vehicles with a cracked steering gear ball nut retainer, possibly leading to a total loss of control.
Continued steering wheel movement may wedge the steering gear’s balls and displace the retainer, a condition that results in balls that may not transition back into the return guides. The ball nut, therefore, may not operate, locking the steering wheel in place. According to Ford, three warranty claims were identified at the beginning of May 2021 over this problem.
The Critical Concern Review Group points the finger at the supplier, Nexteer Automotive of Auburn Hills, for this worrisome issue. Broken steering assemblies were traced by serial number to specific VINs, and thankfully for all parties involved, there are no reports of accidents.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicles in question were produced from October 29th to May 20th. Approximately 90 percent of them are estimated to exhibit the aforementioned issue, which will be rectified with all-new steering gear assemblies.
Ford specifically highlights that “replacement parts will have undamaged internal components,” which is exactly what F-150 customers were expecting from their pickups in the first place. Of course, there will be no charge for this service, and Ford excludes reimbursement because the original warranty program provides a free repair. The Dearborn-based automaker will inform dealers of the recall no later than June 3rd, while owners can expect to be notified by first-class may on June 8th at the latest.
The steering gear blunder follows two earlier recall campaigns over disconnecting driveshafts and inadequate windshield bonding, conditions that affect 4,436 and 79,017 vehicles. In both instances, the suppliers (Neapco Drivelines and Axalta Coating Systems) were found at fault.
The Critical Concern Review Group points the finger at the supplier, Nexteer Automotive of Auburn Hills, for this worrisome issue. Broken steering assemblies were traced by serial number to specific VINs, and thankfully for all parties involved, there are no reports of accidents.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicles in question were produced from October 29th to May 20th. Approximately 90 percent of them are estimated to exhibit the aforementioned issue, which will be rectified with all-new steering gear assemblies.
Ford specifically highlights that “replacement parts will have undamaged internal components,” which is exactly what F-150 customers were expecting from their pickups in the first place. Of course, there will be no charge for this service, and Ford excludes reimbursement because the original warranty program provides a free repair. The Dearborn-based automaker will inform dealers of the recall no later than June 3rd, while owners can expect to be notified by first-class may on June 8th at the latest.
The steering gear blunder follows two earlier recall campaigns over disconnecting driveshafts and inadequate windshield bonding, conditions that affect 4,436 and 79,017 vehicles. In both instances, the suppliers (Neapco Drivelines and Axalta Coating Systems) were found at fault.