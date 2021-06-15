Take a Virtual Test of the Volkswagen ID.4 Using Your Pinterest App

What Is iRacing and Why Every Driving Simulator Fan Should Know About It

The car is the company’s first electric vehicle of the new era available worldwide, as supposed to the ID.3, which was limited to the European market only. Volkswagen U.S. recently launched an ID.4 test drive experience that is free of charge for Pinterest users and is meant to bring a new element to the car shopping process. VW hopes the virtual test will reach potential customers in a whole, unique way.Users can have a full 360-degree view of the new electricthrough their Pinterest app and get a feel of the all-electric vehicle and its functionalities.The German car manufacturer states that more than eight million “pinners” have already shown an active engagement with the automotive content even before the implementation of the 360 test drive . This is just a step further to inspire potential buyers, as Pinterest is a great platform for shopping information and inspiration.Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president at Volkswagen Brand Marketing claims the virtual experience will let customers see how fun, functional and within reach the ID.4 is.The Volkswagen ID.4 was recently named World Car of the Year in the 2021 World Car Awards, managing to take the crown from competitors as Toyota GR Yaris, Kia K5, Audi A3, and others. Before that, the Euro NCAP also awarded the ID.4 five stars for safety.The car is manufactured in Germany and China and might sell in more than 150,000 units this year. VW dreams big and plans to become to best-selling electric vehicle automaker by the end of the decade.The ID.4 SUV from Volkswagen is a powerful, comfortable, and spacious vehicle. It also comes with a large cargo capacity. The crossover packs sizeable batteries, up to 82kWh, and customers can opt for one or two motors The car is the company’s first electric vehicle of the new era available worldwide, as supposed to the ID.3, which was limited to the European market only.

