VW Lowers ID.3, ID.4 Heat Pump Price Over Poor Cold-Weather Efficiency

EVs come with or without heat pumps, but you definitely want a heat pump for a multitude of reasons. Not only does it scavenge heat to warm up the cabin, but a heat pump maximizes range when it’s cold outside.
Another highlight comes in the guise of efficiency because the reversible setup of the heat pump moves heat where it’s needed rather than generate it. According to engineering and technology giant Bosch, a reversible heat pump that draws 1 kW is capable of generating 2 to 3 kW of thermal energy.
There is, however, a downside to heat pumps. That’s overpromising, which is exactly what Volkswagen did in the case of the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 crossover. According to German publication Auto Motor und Sport, the Wolfsburg-based automaker has overestimated the efficiency of the heat pump at -25 degrees Celsius (-13 degrees Fahrenheit) by 10 to 20 percent.
Because it has broken its advertised promise, Volkswagen has taken upon itself to pay millions in refunds. More to the point, €285 per 56,230 customers in total means €16,025,550 or $19,566,395 at current exchange rates.
Considering that VW had to pay billions over the Dieselgate scandal, this blunder won’t hurt the German automaker’s coffers too much. Wolfsburg has also lowered the price of the reversible heat pump from €1,250 to €990 in Germany, and customers will also be treated to an over-the-air update that will reportedly improve the heat pump’s efficiency at low temperatures.
On that note, it’s very surprising to see VW taking responsibility for the discrepancy between advertised and real-world numbers. This open attitude signals a shift in the corporate culture that was pretty damn awful leading up to the emissions scandal that accelerated the automaker’s EV onslaught.
And speaking of EV onslaught, the ID.3 will receive a hot-hatch variant in the nearest of futures. Previewed by the ID.X Concept, the upcoming model peaks at 333 PS (329 horsepower) and features a RWD-only Drift Mode feature.
