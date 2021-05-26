Review Says VW ID.4 Is "Anonymous-Looking," Also a Big Missed Opportunity

3 Tesla vs. VW Group EV Sales in U.S. and EU Show Massive Market Divide

Up until now, North Americans could only look in envy at the Europeans who were enjoying their Volkswagen ID.3s, the all-electric hatchback from the German manufacturer that's supposed to be as pivotal for the company as the Beetle and the Golf were before it. 80 photos



The more intelligent alternative would have been to place an early order for the ID.4 electric crossover instead and wait until



The company has placed a very big burden on this model, which is the first VW EV of the new era available globally so, therefore, the expectations were also pretty high. Nobody expected it to beat Tesla in terms of maximum range or performance, but they did hope it would provide an alternative. A sensible, well-made German alternative.



This review, carried out by the Canadians (well, James is technically British, but he seems to have chosen Canada) from Throttle House, goes to great length to make it very clear the Volkswagen ID.4 is not a bad EV. It's not even a bad car. Sure, it may look a little bland (particularly in the black paint the test vehicle came in), with the two going as far as to quote the "anonymous-looking" description they heard, but it rides well, it's comfortable, and has all the power you could ever need in a daily driver.



So, then, what's the



Instead, the manufacturer tried to look cooler than it actually is, and it overcomplicated a few things it really shouldn't have. It's nothing vital so it shouldn't affect the model's sales, but you can't help feeling that it could have been so much better. And then there's the whole Ford Mustang Mach-E situation, which could potentially be pretty bad for the ID.4.



