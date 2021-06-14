2022 Genesis G90 Shows Elegant Styling Cues in Newest Spy Photos

Introduced in South Korea for the 2016 model year, the palatial G90 was updated shortly thereafter with the Athletic Elegance design language. Inspired by the G70, G80, and both of its utility vehicles, the Genesis brand intends to roll out the latest iteration of Athletic Elegance in the G90 for the 2022 model year, which is a proper nut-and-bolt redesign.
Spied in Germany with manufacturer plates, the near-production mule in the photo gallery features quad lamps just like the outgoing luxobarge. An idea slimmer than before, the LED headlights flank a low-slung front grille that emphasizes the car’s width. From the side profile, the curved upper edge and graceful beltline add to the sportiness of the range-topping sedan.
The greenhouse further differs with the addition of a small window to the C-pillar. Pictured with Michelin tires wrapped around multi-spoke wheels featuring a bi-tone finish, the prototype also flaunts door-mounted side mirrors and what appears to be a high-definition digital instrument cluster.
As for the rear end, the exhaust ports feature pentagonal-shaped finishers that appear to be massively oversized for the car’s engine. The all-new G90 won’t be offered with the 5.0-liter Tau V8 as the 2021 model because the 3.5-liter Smartstream twin-turbo V6 is more efficient and torquier from lower engine speeds. This mill is rated at 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) 1,300 revolutions per minute, figures that enable a 5.5-second sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) for the towering GV80.
Losing the V8 may not be to everyone’s taste, but on the upside, Genesis plans to challenge the Mercedes-Benz S-Class of electric vehicles with the Electrified G90. Because it’s joined at the hip to the G80 through the M3 rear- and all-wheel-drive vehicle architecture, the all-electric powertrain shouldn’t differ too much from the dual-motor setup of the Electrified G80.
