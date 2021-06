Hyundai V8 Engine Phased Out From 2022 Genesis G90 Luxury Sedan

AWD

Named on Ward’s 10 Best Engines list thrice, the good ol’ Tau will be discontinued in a matter of months. A representative told Daum that a 3.5-liter turbo V6 powerplant would serve as the indirect replacement of the free-breathing V8 in the all-new G90, expected to launch by year's end.Daum further mentions an electric option for the G90, which isn’t all that surprising if you look at the Electrified G80. The zero-emissions version comes as standard with dual-motor, 800-volt fast charging, 87.2for the lithium-ion battery, and roughly 365 horsepower on tap.As for the six-cylinder mill that will succeed the Tau engine family, the Smartstream G3.5 FR T-GDi is a twin-turbocharged affair that’s exclusive to Genesis. In the G80, GV80, and GV70, this lump develops 375 horsepower at 5,800 revs and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) at just 1,300 revs.The second generation of the G90 won't differ too much from the second-generation G80 either because the M3 rear- and all-wheel-drive vehicle architecture of the G80 will be utilized for this application. In other words, you can also expect an eight-speed automatic transmission developed in-house by Hyundai for smoothness instead of lightning shifts.As ever, the G90 will have to compete against established full-sized luxobarges from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt. This particular segment, however, is dominated by the S-Class because the temptation of the three-pointed star is very hard to resist.Genesis currently sells roughly four times fewer G90s in the U.S. than Mercedes-Benz sells S-Class vehicles, and the reason prospective customers even consider the G90 boils down to the starting price. An S 500 4Matic Luxury Line can be yours from $109,800 excluding options and destination charge, which is a whopping $36,850 more than the South Korean rival.