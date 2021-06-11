Hyundai V8 Engine Phased Out From 2022 Genesis G90 Luxury Sedan

Introduced in 2008 to replace the Omega line, the Tau features two displacements and two injection technologies in series-production cars. The latest and the greatest V8 offered by Hyundai is the 5.0-liter GDi, currently found in the G90 full-size sedan from Genesis.
Named on Ward’s 10 Best Engines list thrice, the good ol’ Tau will be discontinued in a matter of months. A representative told Daum that a 3.5-liter turbo V6 powerplant would serve as the indirect replacement of the free-breathing V8 in the all-new G90, expected to launch by year's end.
Daum further mentions an electric option for the G90, which isn’t all that surprising if you look at the Electrified G80. The zero-emissions version comes as standard with dual-motor AWD, 800-volt fast charging, 87.2 kWh for the lithium-ion battery, and roughly 365 horsepower on tap.
As for the six-cylinder mill that will succeed the Tau engine family, the Smartstream G3.5 FR T-GDi is a twin-turbocharged affair that’s exclusive to Genesis. In the G80, GV80, and GV70, this lump develops 375 horsepower at 5,800 revs and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) at just 1,300 revs.
The second generation of the G90 won't differ too much from the second-generation G80 either because the M3 rear- and all-wheel-drive vehicle architecture of the G80 will be utilized for this application. In other words, you can also expect an eight-speed automatic transmission developed in-house by Hyundai for smoothness instead of lightning shifts.
As ever, the G90 will have to compete against established full-sized luxobarges from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt. This particular segment, however, is dominated by the S-Class because the temptation of the three-pointed star is very hard to resist.
Genesis currently sells roughly four times fewer G90s in the U.S. than Mercedes-Benz sells S-Class vehicles, and the reason prospective customers even consider the G90 boils down to the starting price. An S 500 4Matic Luxury Line can be yours from $109,800 excluding options and destination charge, which is a whopping $36,850 more than the South Korean rival.
