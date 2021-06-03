2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Takes Its Electric Power to the UK, Prices Start at £36,995

3 Hyundai's IONIQ 5 Arrives With Retro-Modern Design and Very Fast Multi-Charging

In the most agile variant, the For the base Ioniq 5 SE Connect, interested parties are looking at a minimum of £36,995 (equal to $52,377). Things such as the 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and DAB digital radio are standard. It also gets an LCD display for the driver, wireless smartphone charging pad, smart navigation-based cruise control and reversing camera.The Ioniq 5 Premium and Ultimate are priced from £39,295 ($55,634) and £42,295 ($59,881) respectively. The mid-range option adds Level 2 semi-autonomous driving with lane change function, power tailgate, and heated front seats. The top-of-the-line variant brings ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, leather upholstery, Bose premium audio, head-up display with augmented reality, sliding center console, and V2L (vehicle to load) Pack.Depending on the trim level, customers can specify a metallic, solid or matte paint finish, Tech Pack, with memory front seats, remote smart parking, blind view monitor and park-collision avoidance assist, and Evo Pack with heat pump and battery heating system.Those choosing the entry-level Ioniq 5 will have to settle for the 58battery and a 170 PS (168/ 125) electric motor driving the rear wheels. The Premium and Ultimate are available with the 73 kWh battery pack as well, with the 217 PS (214 HP / 160 kW) RWD or 305 PS (301 HP / 224 kW)dual-motor set-ups.In the most agile variant, the zero-emission crossover takes 5.2 seconds to accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph). The driving range varies from 383-480 km (238-298 miles), depending on the trim level, and a 10 to 80% charge takes 18 minutes, Hyundai claims.

