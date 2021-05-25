Reservations Open for 2022 Genesis GV70, SUV Promises Lots of Benefits for $41K

While taking care of places such as China or Europe, where it’s making a splash with world records and things such as the 2022 G70 Shooting Brake, Genesis isn’t forgetting about the crucial North American region. And fans of the South Korean premium brand now have the chance to place a reservation for the company’s first-ever 2022 Genesis GV70.
Set to arrive at dealerships (at a yet to be determined date) alongside the larger GV80 sibling, the sport utility vehicle kicks off the proceeds at an MSRP of $41,000. The company promises a host of usual perks for a highbrow brand, such as standard all-wheel drive, a massive 14.5-inch HD display for the infotainment system, or a wide-ranging suite of driver assistance and safety features such as Highway Driving Assist.
Hyundai's luxury arm also aims to hit the sweet spot for clients looking for additional pampering, as the ownership benefits also include things such as complimentary scheduled maintenance with Service Valet, Genesis Connected Services, map updates, and more for no less than three years after purchase (or 36,000 miles/58,000 km, whichever comes first).
Reservations for the 2022 GV70 can be made after one considers the available options, which include two engines as well as a total of seven grades. The gasoline-powered 2.5-liter turbo engine (300 hp/311 lb-ft or 422 Nm) comes with the Standard trim, but it can also be had with the Select ($45k), Advanced ($49,150), and Sport Prestige ($52,750) grades.
Meanwhile, the available GV70 3.5T AWD Standard kicks off at $52,600 (excluding $1,045 freight for all prices) and brings under the hood a total of 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of twist. Both engines are exclusively mated to an eight-speed automatic and the 3.5-liter turbo can also be had with the Sport Advanced (and additional $5k) or Sport Prestige (+$4,900) trim levels.
