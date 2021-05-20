2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Digitally Drops Pair of Doors to Fight AMG GT

Solis Pocket Is Winnebago's Newest Versatile Camper Van, Arrives in Fall 2021

Earlier this month, Hyundai’s premium division Genesis announced it would finally reach the Old Continent with the G70 and GV70 models, upcoming electrics, and even a dedicated vehicle. The latter turned out to be quite a pleasant surprise, ready to arrive in the form of the 2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake. 9 photos



The major takeaway, aside from the sloping roofline, would be that it comes with 40% more trunk volume than its sedan counterpart. That implies an increase in practicality without sacrificing style. But as is often the case with these interesting new offerings, a digital artist has already decided that Genesis shouldn’t go after the Audi RS6 if the company ever decided to release a high-performance variant of the



Instead, pixel master Siim Parn (aka spdesignsest) thinks the G70 Shooting Brake would be better off digitally abandoning its inherent practicality for a direct attack at the Mercedes- AMG GT range of coupes. And, to make sure everyone gets the memo on who the target really is, he specifically calls out the Mercedes-AMG GT S Coupe for inspiration.



Unfortunately, unlike other instances when the digital artist



Granted, the makeover looks entirely credible from that particular position, and we can safely conclude it would make the G70 series proud if Genesis ever decided it also needs another niche offering. Perhaps even one that would fight the AMG GT series in the real world, not just the digital one.





Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake. Gallery includes official images of the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake.