2022 Genesis G70 Priced From $37,525, First Deliveries Scheduled for This Summer

The redesigned 2022 Genesis G70 will cost you upwards of $37,525 and comes with an all-new 10.25-inch infotainment display as standard, as well as Highway Driving Assist at no extra cost. All new Genesis models also get Service Valet with complimentary scheduled maintenance and at-home pick-up for the first three years or 60,000 miles (97,000 km). 7 photos



Meanwhile, the base-spec 3.3 T V6 model with RWD costs $42,100, but if you want to go all out, you could spend as much as $52,400 on a 3.3 T Sport Prestige AWD variant, or $54,500 on the Launch Edition AWD model—and that's before selecting any options.



We’re actually surprised about how much stuff is available on a 2022 G70 at no extra cost. To put things into perspective, a 2021 BMW 3-Series will run you $41,900 at the very least (a 330i) and doesn't have that much active safety tech as standard.



“The newly redesigned 2022 Genesis G70 sport sedan is our most dynamic vehicle ever,” said Genesis chief exec, Mark Del Rosso. “With its bold new design and refined performance, we are looking forward to getting the new G70 into our customers’ driveways this summer.” Buyers can choose between two different power units in a 252-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 365-hp 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6. The former also has 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of torque, while the V6 produces a healthy 376 lb-ft (510 Nm).Spending the entry-level MSRP of $37,525 (excluding the $1,045 freight charge) will land you a 2.0 T RWD model in Standard trim, although if you want all-wheel drive, that will bump the price to $39,625. Meanwhile, the base-spec 3.3 T V6 model with RWD costs $42,100, but if you want to go all out, you could spend as much as $52,400 on a 3.3 T Sport Prestigevariant, or $54,500 on the Launch Edition AWD model—and that’s before selecting any options.The 2022 Genesis G70 comes with the following features as standard: 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, power and heated seats, leather steering wheel, and plenty more. As for safety, standard equipment includes stability control, 8 airbags, Hillstart Assist Control, Brake Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Highway Driving Assist, and High Beam Assist.We’re actually surprised about how much stuff is available on a 2022 G70 at no extra cost. To put things into perspective, a 2021 BMW 3-Series will run you $41,900 at the very least (a 330i) and doesn't have that much active safety tech as standard.“The newly redesigned 2022 Genesis G70 sport sedan is our most dynamic vehicle ever,” said Genesis chief exec, Mark Del Rosso. “With its bold new design and refined performance, we are looking forward to getting the new G70 into our customers’ driveways this summer.”

