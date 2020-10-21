2022 Genesis G70 With V6 and Sports Pack Gains Drift-Prone Dynamic AWD System

Early last month, Genesis showcased the first images – which kind of look like particularly good CGIs – with its refreshed G70 sedan. Now it’s time for the actual launch – although one could consider the prior one just as good... Well, at least this time around we found out a little more about the powertrain details and were quite unfazed by the revelation that the engines remained exactly the same!
To be earnest, we were hoping that Genesis will give us a real treat and reveal the first images and details with the all-new GV70 sport utility vehicle. That’s not the case, and we’re left nitpicking the camouflaged ones (included in the gallery) in hopes of peeling off the black and white layers...
Oh, you’re here because the company launched the (mildly) updated G70 at home in South Korea – and promised international markets will follow sometime next year. The premium South Korean automaker’s changes are so subtle we kind of got bored looking for them and our attention diverted toward the GV70.
Now, on to serious matters. We have already discussed about the specific design changes brought about by the facelift. The “Athletic Elegance” styling paradigm is leading the way, and the base model in the range is fully looking up to its larger and more expensive brethren, the G80 and GV80.
The only revelation about the exterior on this new occasion has to do with the color catalogue – out of the 14 hues available on the updated model, five of them are new: Sedona Brown and Tasman Blue enter the metallic lineup, while the Verbier White, Melbourne Grey and Bond Silver enhance the matte-finish choices.
Inside, the G70’s main appeal comes from the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the powertrain details are just as spectacular. Unbelievably, Genesis opted against any engine performance enhancements, so the 2.0-liter, twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6, and 2.2-liter turbo diesel carry over exactly the same.
There’s one subtle enhancement, available for the entire range - a new Sports+ drive mode. Also, opting for the Sports package on the V6 brings along a new Variable Exhaust Valve System, along with an equally new Dynamic AWD System that has a factory-baked drift mode.
