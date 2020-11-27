2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Spied Testing at Nurburgring, Is a Sporty Wagon

German companies are still among the strongest in the luxury/premium segment, and Genesis wants to make a name for itself by beating them at their own game. Now, by challenging the 3 Series Touring with its G70 Shooting Brake.
The G70 was introduced in North America a few years back and it's been quite successful. Unlike the first Genesis model, the G80, it rides on a new platform and is competitive in every area, from lightness to efficiency and sporty handling. But seeing as the Korean brand also has its eye on the European market, a wagon also needed to be developed.
Much like SUVs and crossovers have blurred together into one high-riding mess of a segment, wagons and shooting brakes are basically the same thing. So we can say that the G70 Shooting Brake will compete against the BMW 3 Series Touring, even though it's got a more sloped roof.
This test prototype was recently spotted at the Nürburgring track, and although some areas are covered in heavy camouflage, it's easy to make out the aggressive styling. At the front, you have the exact same face as on the recently refreshed G70 sports sedan, followed by some gills down the sides, thick rocker panels, and sporty rear.
Even so, the prototype has exhaust tips only on one side, so it's the normal four-cylinder turbo model. This either means it's got the 2.0-liter turbo or a 2.2-liter diesel, though this offering is becoming increasingly rare in Europe.
An updated interior will mean the G70 SB offers a lot of tech for your buck. The cabin will feature fine leathers, new 10.25-inch infotainment with both Android and Apple connectivity, and plenty of metallic trim. Unfortunately, we can't see the model doing well, even though we absolutely love that Genesis developed it.
Usually, dealers won't keep stock of weirder cars, and discounts are usually lower too. Just look at the Kia Proceed GT. Even though it's the only car of its kind (mainstream compact shooting brake), you barely ever hear about it, and "uglier" rivals usually have better resale values too. But we don't think Genesis has developed this car to make a profit. Have you got any experience buying a Genesis or a shooting brake? Let us know.
