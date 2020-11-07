Google Officially Confirms Major Improvement for Android Auto

Should You Resurface or Replace Your Worn Brake Rotors?

One of the issues that users have come across after installing Android 11 on their devices concerns Android Auto, with many people discovering that making phone calls while driving was no longer possible. 1 photo



As we already told you not a long time ago, the



And now the Mountain View-based search giant has confirmed that the phone call problems on Android Auto have finally been resolved, and a patch should go live for everybody running Android 11 in the coming weeks. The timing now depends on the manufacturer of your device, but the fix should be part of the November 2020 security patch that is released to your phone.



“Thanks for reporting the issue where you were unable to make a phone call on Android Auto after upgrading your phone operating system to Android 11. A fix should roll out in the coming weeks with an Android OS update. We’ll share more information when they are available,” a member of the Android Auto team



Is there anything you can do to receive the update faster? Not really, as it all comes down to the company that builds your device. For example, Samsung has already started rolling out the November 2020 security patch to its devices, only that the smartphones manufactured by the South Korean firm are still on Android 10. Everyone else already on Android 11 should get the new update rather sooner than later though.



Several users have confirmed that disabling the screensaver or simply unlocking their phones before making a call from Android Auto also resolves the problem temporarily.