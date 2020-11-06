New Update, New Problems as Android Auto Broken Again in Subaru Cars

Many of us learned the hard way that the experience with Android Auto depends on a lot of things, and even the smallest change can cause the app to just stop working.
As far as the updates that Android Auto receives are concerned, they should theoretically be good news every time Google announces a new one, only that they often lead to more problems that users themselves are struggling to fix.
This appears to be the case for some Subaru owners, who are once again struggling with Android Auto only a few months after a series of other issues were confirmed to be plaguing their cars.
The Android Auto ride has never been a smooth one for all Subarus out there, and as we told you in this July article, nobody knew for sure what was happening. And they still don’t, as the glitch they are trying to deal with right now seems to be caused by a recent update.
More specifically, a bunch of Outback owners claim Android Auto is no longer recognized in their cars, and it’s believed the one to blame for the whole thing is a recent app update shipped by Google. There are several complaints here on reddit, but I’ve seen others on various forums out there, so while the problem isn’t super-widespread right now, it doesn’t seem to be isolated either.
Someone on reddit claims the only thing that did the trick in their case was a complete reset of everything.
“When I got the Android 11 upgrade on my phone I had a similar problem. What worked for me was to reset everything. Do a factory reset on the head unit, on the phone remove ‘Subaru’ from Android Auto (forget all cars) and delete ‘Subaru’ from Bluetooth. Then when the head unit has finished the factory reset, start from scratch by plugging the phone in and letting it do its thing,” they say.
For now, both Google and Subaru have remained tight-lipped on this new struggle, so it remains to be seen if and when a fix is actually provided.
