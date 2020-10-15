Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Accurate Rendering Has Subaru and Lexus Vibes

4 Genesis G70 Wagon Rendered Because Nothing Spells Luxury Better Than a Wagon

How can you tell a car is going to be cool? When there's some way to connect it to an iconic collectible. Such is the case with the upcoming Genesis G70 Shooting Brake which, despite its Korean upbringings, is as quirky and interesting as the old Japanese wagons. 2 photos



While we do know the style of the front half of the car, since it's the same as the regular 2021 G70 facelift, the rear remains shrouded in mystery... and camouflaging black tarps. The result of digitally removing them is a little unexpected, as Kolesa proposes design elements that are pretty rare.



Not only does the G70 SB rendering have a double trunk spoiler, but also a king of vizor effect at the back, where the trunk glass and the D-pillar glass form one big, glossy black element. This extra layer of quirkiness is reminiscent of Japan's crazy wagons, such as the Lexus IS Sport Cross from the 2000s and the Subaru Impreza or WRX wagons of roughly the same era, be they hawk-eyed or bug-eyed. These last two also had the motorcycle vizor look at the back.



