Chevrolet Boasts About the Strong Connection Between the C8.R and Road-Going Car

4 Deadly Airbags Force Volvo to Recall Older S60 and S80, One Fatality Confirmed

2 Toyota Supra Recalled Over Badly Welded Fuel Tank, Very Few Cars Affected

1 Takata's Airbag Saga Continues: GM Recalls 5.9 Million Vehicles in the U.S.

More on this:

Denso Expands Fuel Pump Recall to 3.5 Million Vehicles in the United States

You’ve probably heard the OEM acronym, which stands for original equipment manufacturer. Better known as suppliers, these are the companies that make most components or subassemblies in your car. Tenneco , for example, is contracted by General Motors for the exhaust systems in the eighth-generation Corvette Stingray. 1 photo



We’ve covered



The impeller may seize and stop working, which could translate to stalling while driving or the vehicle not starting at all. All told, Honda recalled 133,995 cars and SUVs in June to replace the fuel pump with a better-designed assembly.



Denso has recently announced that 1.5 million more vehicles need to be called back on top of the 2 million we’ve mentioned earlier, ballooning the grand total to 3.53 million vehicles in the United States of America. In addition to Honda, the substandard assembly is also utilized by Subaru, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Lexus, and Ford.



Affiliated to Toyota, Denso told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the affected automakers are responsible for informing owners and fixing their rides. If you bought the vehicle used, you would better check the VIN on the NHTSA ’s website because the automaker may not know you’re the current owner.



No specific details were offered on the make and models involved in the 1.5-million-vehicle recall expansion, but we do know they range from the 2013 to 2020 model years. Oh, and by the way, did you hear that Toyota and Lexus are currently battling a Because the automaker doesn’t have complete control over the design and production of a supplied component or subassembly, errors can and will happen. Denso , which is one of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers, is responsible for a problem in the low-pressure fuel pump found in more than 2 million U.S. vehicles.We’ve covered one of the recalls resulting from this issue in June 2020, but as a brief refresher, Honda is calling back a huge number of cars that include the Civic Type R hot hatchback and NSX supercar. The low-density impeller, when exposed to production solvent drying for a long period of time, can swell and break the fuel pump.The impeller may seize and stop working, which could translate to stalling while driving or the vehicle not starting at all. All told, Honda recalled 133,995 cars and SUVs in June to replace the fuel pump with a better-designed assembly.Denso has recently announced that 1.5 million more vehicles need to be called back on top of the 2 million we’ve mentioned earlier, ballooning the grand total to 3.53 million vehicles in the United States of America. In addition to Honda, the substandard assembly is also utilized by Subaru, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Lexus, and Ford.Affiliated to Toyota, Denso told thethat the affected automakers are responsible for informing owners and fixing their rides. If you bought the vehicle used, you would better check the VIN on the’s website because the automaker may not know you’re the current owner.No specific details were offered on the make and models involved in the 1.5-million-vehicle recall expansion, but we do know they range from the 2013 to 2020 model years. Oh, and by the way, did you hear that Toyota and Lexus are currently battling a class-action lawsuit in the United States over Denso-supplied pumps?

Download attachment: DENSO International America, Inc. fuel pump recall (PDF)

load press release