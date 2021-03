Aston Martin Vantage With Genesis G70 Face-Swap Still Looks Properly Handsome

In fact, if it wasn’t for its smaller headlights and more prominent ducktail spoiler, you’d be hard-pressed to recognize a Vantage in a sea of DB10s, not that you’re going to find any of those laying around for such a silly little experiment anyway.Alas, we’re left with a sporty yet elegant coupe in the former, and until recently, we couldn’t even imagine having its subtle front fascia swapped for that of a Genesis.Granted, this is no ordinary Genesis, but a 2022 G70 . It is one of the carmaker’s best-looking cars, with its fancy quad headlights, large signature crest grille, aggressive-looking intakes, and lower grille area. It’s still a novelty, having been unveiled in September of last year—you should be able to order one in the coming weeks, though.So then, how should we all feel about this rendering? Well, unless you’re a big Aston Martin fan and a bit of a traditionalist, we see no reason why you'd mind this face swap. In fact, superrenderscars did a great job with the front fascia proportions, resulting in a surprisingly unified design. We even like how the quad headlights stretch across the wheel arches, giving the car a muscular appearance.Funnily enough, the Aston Martin badge and the Genesis badge are a little similar in their shape, which is why we had to look twice to establish the presence of the Korean brand’s logo. Furthermore, the designer replaced the Vantage’s stock wheels with those from the G70, but it doesn’t feel like much of an upgrade.Ultimately, this illustration is light-years better than last year’s so-called Vantage Veloster . We still wish we could unsee that one.