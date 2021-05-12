5 Tiger Woods’ Crash: Pro Golfer Was Driving 85 MPH, Almost Double the Speed Limit

Genesis Spoils the European Market With the Gorgeous G70 Shooting Brake

Since this is just a design reveal, we don't have any official figures about powertrains, performance, or price. Common sense tells us the Shooting Brake and the sedan will share the same engines and transmission options, including a 2.2-liter turbodiesel, 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline four-cylinder, and a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6. Performance-wise, we're probably looking at very similar numbers (if not marginally inferior), with the same applying for the price. We'd like to remind you the G70 sedan starts at $37,525 in the U.S. These days, it's SUVs or nothing, but Genesis is making a statement here saying it's strong enough to go against the current when it wants to, though it is taking some precautions by restricting the G70 Shooting Brake to the European market. It would seem the people there still have a taste for wagons, particularly when they look as sleek as this fancy Hyundai (are we allowed to call them that?) does.The car has been spotted testing, and only a few days ago, Genesis teased it on its Instagram page by displaying its rear end—also the business end, in this case—completely wrapped in the usual dazzling camouflage . It did a good job hiding some of the lines, but the volumes were there to be seen.Like any other wagon, the idea behind the G70 Shooting Brake is that it offers more practicality than the sedan version, but since this is a shooting brake and not just any wagon, it does so without sacrificing the appearance. At least that's what Genesis thinks and, simply by looking at the pictures, we tend to agree.All eyes will be pointed at the vehicle's rear, which is where all the magic happens for the Shooting Brake. Luckily, the newly released G70 variation doesn't disappoint, mixing a sloping roofline with a big spoiler. Still, the real party piece must be the interpretation of Genesis's Quad Lamps signature element applied to the taillights.The exterior dimensions of the Shooting Brake remain identical to those of the G70 sedan, but the room available in the trunk is increased by 40 percent. What's more, the new model comes with a 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat backrest and a big tailgate that allows bulkier objects to be loaded without much fuss.As expected, the interior of the Shooting Brake looks just like the G70 sedan's (albeit with a wider central display), as will the design of its front end—neither of which is a bad thing. In fact, we'd go as far as saying that Genesis offers a unique option in a segment dominated by the Germans (think Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class), particularly over in Europe where the new G70 SB will be available.Genesis sees the Shooting Brake as a sign of its serious intentions on this market, adding to the four models from the South Korean brand that are already available in its home market. However, since the roomier G70 is a region-specific model, that gives it even more weight, which is something you can probably say about the model both literally and figuratively.Since this is just a design reveal, we don't have any official figures about powertrains, performance, or price. Common sense tells us the Shooting Brake and the sedan will share the same engines and transmission options, including a 2.2-liter turbodiesel, 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline four-cylinder, and a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6. Performance-wise, we're probably looking at very similar numbers (if not marginally inferior), with the same applying for the price. We'd like to remind you the G70 sedan starts at $37,525 in the U.S.

