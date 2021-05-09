2022 Genesis G70 Wagon Teased, Won’t Be Available Stateside

In the good ol’ days, the longroof was the automobile of choice of the American family man and woman. By the latter part of the 1990s, the wagon’s fate in the U.S. was already sealed although we had to wait a couple of decades for the elongated body style to virtually disappear.
Just like the sedan and hatchback, the station wagon isn’t fashionable anymore because motorists prefer the high driving position and the bragging rights of a crossover utility vehicle. Be that as it may, there are plenty of automakers that keep making longroofs for markets outside of the United States. In the case of the soon-to-be-revealed Genesis G70 shooting brake, those are South Korea and the last bastion for wagons: Europe.
Teased on Instagram with camouflage on every single body panel, the more practical sibling of the G70 compact executive sedan is rocking dark-finish alloy wheels, dark-finish window surrounds, a dual-tipped exhaust system, and red-painted brake calipers. An eye-catching wagon through and through, the G70 shooting brake further boasts familiar-looking taillights.
One of the social media posts attached at the end of this article features the #ComingSoon hashtag because the official debut is right around the corner. Scheduled to arrive in European and South Korean dealerships late in the summer as a 2022 model, the G70 shooting brake will be available in right-hand drive as well because UK availability has also been confirmed.
Expected only with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the family-sized sports wagon is likely to receive a 2.0-liter turbo. This motor develops 252 PS (249 horsepower) and maximum torque is available from 1,400 to 4,000 rpm, which is more than adequate for a vehicle of this footprint. Higher up, customers will be offered a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 with 370 PS (365 hp).
As for the 2.2-liter CRDi turbo diesel that Genesis currently offers in South Korea, it remains to be seen if the Asian marque is willing to bring it over in the European Union as increasingly more buyers switch to gasoline mills or eco-friendly hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery-electric vehicles.
