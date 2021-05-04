Genesis to Reach Europe This Summer, Three Electrics and Dedicated Model in Tow

Korean premium cars have always been a bit of a tough sell on the rather infatuated and traditional European continent, but this isn’t deterring the Hyundai Motor Group from pushing even further the expansion of its Genesis Motor brand. So, after China, the automaker is bringing at least part of its product line on the Old Continent, as well.
Customers in the United States might be eager to catch the interestingly sporty and at the same time elegant 2022 G70 at dealerships this summer, but it turns out the sedan will also become available in Europe as well. Granted, it’s not going to be the first to signal the Genesis way of luxury, because the larger G80 and GV80 will lead the pack.
Nevertheless, Genesis has confirmed it is ready to bring out major elements from its range on the Old Continent starting this summer, as deliveries will kick off in the UK, Germany, and Switzerland. After the arrival of the 80 series, available both online and across “retail studios” in London, Munich, and Zurich, it’s time for the smaller G70 and GV70 to sell directly in Europe.
The premium brand is just celebrating its fifth anniversary later this year (in November), but it’s already present at home in South Korea, in North America, as well as China. The latter is fresh off a new world record, and hopefully Genesis has prepared something just as spectacular for the Old Continent arrival. But we probably just have to wait and see, since the company hasn’t said anything about grandiose shows just yet.
On the other hand, they did notify us that aside from the 70 and 80 series models we also need to prepare for the arrival of no less than three electric cars “within the first year” (electrified G80 counts among them) as well as a dedicated European product. That one isn’t given a specific date of arrival either, as the brand only says it’s “coming soon.”
